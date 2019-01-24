Enjoying His First Pro Bowl, Andre Roberts Hopes for a Second Act with the Jets

Andre Roberts might have made the Pro Bowl due to his return prowess, but the 31-year-old has reminded Chargers coach Anthony Lynn this week that he is available to run a route or two for the AFC All-Stars.

"He came up to me yesterday and asked if I played receiver as well," Roberts said after practice Wednesday. "I was like, 'Ya, of course. I played receiver more than returner when I came in the league. But I'll definitely be in his ear and my receiver coach's ear. I think he kind of controls who goes in and out, so I'll definitely try to get some plays in."

Roberts' positional coach is Phil McGeoghan, who played four seasons in the NFL including a stint with the Jets. Roberts had 10 catches with the Green & White in 2018 including a 13-yard scoring grab against the Texans in Week 15. The nine-year veteran has 254 career receptions and needs just 10 yards to reach 3,000 yards receiving, but he is in Orlando this week because he was the NFL's best returner in 2018.