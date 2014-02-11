Emerson Boozer on Super Bowls Past, Future

Although the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos is still fresh on people's minds, New York Jets fans really only care about two Super Bowls.

First and foremost is Super Bowl III, when the Jets defeated the Baltimore Colts, 16-7. Then there's Super Bowl XLIX. That's 49 for those of you who are Roman-numeral illiterate, or, put another way, the next opportunity that we have to get to — and win — a second Super Bowl.

One man who played a big role in leading us to our championship is Emerson Boozer, the running back who visited Jets House in Manhattan during the week of the big game and discussed Super Bowls past, present and future.

His favorite moment from Super Bowl III?

"Hearing Baltimore's defense plead and cry and scream to pick up the steam because they were going to lose it," he said. "It was slipping away."

Boozer gained 19 yards on 10 carries that day, but his blocking helped lead fellow back Matt Snell to 121 yards and a touchdown on the ground along with an additional 40 yards receiving. In fact, his block was the last one Snell needed as he scored the Jets' only touchdown on a 4-yard run in the second quarter.

Boozer's thoughts on New York and New Jersey hosting Super Bowl XLVIII?

"It's probably the number one spot to host it," he said. "There are some great cities in this country that do a good job hosting large events, but none can do it like the Big Apple."

For the Jets specifically, having the sport's biggest game played in their backyard gives them "a taste of what can be and what will be eventually," he added. "That's why I'm participating, because I know this club will get back there. It's just I don't know when."

And his feelings on the Jets winning their next Super Bowl, whenever that may be?

"It would mean the world to this organization," he said. "They've had one, but they've waited a long time to get back to another, and I'm hoping that it's done before my life expires. I was 26 when we won it the last time, and now I'm 70, so time is fleeting. I'd like to see another Jets championship before my demise."

Boozer was named to two AFL all-star teams, as a rookie in 1966 and in his third season as a pro, 1968. He led the league with 10 rushing touchdowns in 1967 despite playing in only eight games in an injury-shortened season. He earned team MVP honors in 1973 following a career-high 831 rushing yards on 182 carries (4.6 average). He scored three times apiece rushing and receiving that year.

For all these reasons and more, it's no surprise that he received a warm welcome on an otherwise chilly trip to the New York/New Jersey region.