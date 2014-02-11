Emerson Boozer on Super Bowls Past, Future

Former RB at Jets House: ‘I Know This Club Will Get Back There’

Feb 11, 2014 at 02:28 AM

Although the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos is still fresh on people's minds, New York Jets fans really only care about two Super Bowls.

First and foremost is Super Bowl III, when the Jets defeated the Baltimore Colts, 16-7. Then there's Super Bowl XLIX. That's 49 for those of you who are Roman-numeral illiterate, or, put another way, the next opportunity that we have to get to — and win — a second Super Bowl.

One man who played a big role in leading us to our championship is Emerson Boozer, the running back who visited Jets House in Manhattan during the week of the big game and discussed Super Bowls past, present and future.

His favorite moment from Super Bowl III?

"Hearing Baltimore's defense plead and cry and scream to pick up the steam because they were going to lose it," he said. "It was slipping away."

Boozer gained 19 yards on 10 carries that day, but his blocking helped lead fellow back Matt Snell to 121 yards and a touchdown on the ground along with an additional 40 yards receiving. In fact, his block was the last one Snell needed as he scored the Jets' only touchdown on a 4-yard run in the second quarter.

Boozer's thoughts on New York and New Jersey hosting Super Bowl XLVIII?

"It's probably the number one spot to host it," he said. "There are some great cities in this country that do a good job hosting large events, but none can do it like the Big Apple."

For the Jets specifically, having the sport's biggest game played in their backyard gives them "a taste of what can be and what will be eventually," he added. "That's why I'm participating, because I know this club will get back there. It's just I don't know when."

And his feelings on the Jets winning their next Super Bowl, whenever that may be?

"It would mean the world to this organization," he said. "They've had one, but they've waited a long time to get back to another, and I'm hoping that it's done before my life expires. I was 26 when we won it the last time, and now I'm 70, so time is fleeting. I'd like to see another Jets championship before my demise."

Boozer was named to two AFL all-star teams, as a rookie in 1966 and in his third season as a pro, 1968. He led the league with 10 rushing touchdowns in 1967 despite playing in only eight games in an injury-shortened season. He earned team MVP honors in 1973 following a career-high 831 rushing yards on 182 carries (4.6 average). He scored three times apiece rushing and receiving that year.

For all these reasons and more, it's no surprise that he received a warm welcome on an otherwise chilly trip to the New York/New Jersey region.

"It has been an outpouring of appreciation, love, and hopefully understanding," he said. "Certainly it has been nothing except sensational from the friendship that's been shown, the love that's been shown for being one of the guys from the yesteryear Jets teams."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Inactives List for Their Long-Awaited Primetime Kickoff vs. Buffalo Bills

QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Green & White Game Debut As a Season of Expectations Gets Ready for Liftoff 
news

Jets Elevate LB Sam Eguavoen

Veteran Backer Has 71 Career Tackles in 66 Games
news

Jets-Bills Game Preview: The Aaron Rodgers Era Begins on Broadway 

HC Robert Saleh: We Got a Hell of a Climb Over These Next Couple of Months
news

5 Jets to Watch When Buffalo Come Calling to Kick Off the Aaron Rodgers 'Era'

All Eyes at MetLife Will Be on No. 8, but also on Green & White's Receivers, RBs & Defense vs. Josh Allen & Bills
news

What Are You Most Looking Forward to in Jets-Bills?

Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen Set to Square Off on Monday Night Football
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'There's a Lot of Excitement, for Good Reason'

Four-Time NFL MVP Says 'I Just Have to Play the Way I Know How to Play'
news

Jets' Garrett Wilson: 'It's Time to Go Show the World What Team Can Do'

Second Year WR Knows MNF Will "Be Special"
news

Notebook | Jets CB Sauce Gardner Eyes Interceptions in Year 2

Breece Hall: He and Dalvin Cook 'Probably Going to Be the Best Duo' in NFL; Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown Practice Full
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bills

Broadcast and Stream Info for Monday Night's Home Opener Against Buffalo
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Bills - Saturday

OL Mekhi Becton, RB Breece Hall OL Duane Brown All Full Participants
news

Jets Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson Are Among 'NFL's Most Intriguing' Players for 2023

The Athletic Puts Two of the Green & White's Best in Top 10
news

Tony Adams on Matchup with Bills: 'A Great Challenge'

Second-Year Safety Expected to Make First Career NFL Start
Advertising