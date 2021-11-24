Elijah Moore Led NFL WRs with 91.9 PFF Grade in Week 11

Rookie Wideout Is Nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award

Nov 24, 2021 at 09:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

moore-lhf-E_SZ2_1703

Jets rookie Elijah Moore led all NFL wide receivers in Week 11 with a 91.9 Pro Football Focus grade.

The second-round pick (No. 34 overall) in 2021 out of Ole Miss had a career-high 8 catches, 141 yards and 1 touchdown against the Dolphins last Sunday at MetLife Stadium. His 62-yard catch-and-run tied the game at 14. Over his last four games Moore has 24 receptions, 336 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown, his first NFL career score, against the Patriots in Week 7 at Foxborough. He has five scores in as many games.

"I think he's starting to develop into a really good wide receiver," QB Joe Flacco told reporters after the game. "From what I heard early on, he kind of got caught up in doing a lot with his feet and hands and he's kind of gotten to the point where he's modified it just enough and taken out just enough to leave his quickness and all that due to the work. I think he's really good."

Moore is one of six players who are nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award.

"Elijah has been getting better every week," head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. "Really pumped for him. He's starting to get into a rhythm. He had the explosive play which we all know that he is capable of. He's stacking up days. He's only going to get better. He's going to be a special kid."

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson to Start at Houston, Backed Up by Josh Johnson

Joe Flacco & Mike White Both in NFL's COVID Protocol, Although Flacco Could Be Cleared to Travel
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Texans

Zach Wilson Back Under Center; C.J. Mosley Sees Improvement in Defense
news

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Active Roster

LB LaRoy Reynolds Restored to Practice Squad
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Texans

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 12 Road Game
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: It's 'Going to Be Awesome When This Thing Gets Flipped'

First-Year HC Has Belief in the "Process," a Young Foundation, Draft Capital and Flexibility in Free Agency 
news

Jets Sign K Alex Kessman to Practice Squad

Green & White Release LB Corey Thompson from P-Squad 
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Elijah Moore's Ceiling, Justin Hardee Tells His Remarkable Story & More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to the Special Teams Ace
news

NFL Play Football Announces Second Annual Madden NFL '22 Youth Club Championship 

Registration open from now until Dec. 13; Championship to held in January
news

First Look | Jets at Texans

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 12 Against David Culley, Tyrod Taylor & Co.
news

Bryce Hall Is One of the 'Exciting Pieces' Trying to 'Flip' These Young Jets

CB Had Solid Game vs. Miami, Says He'll 'Continue to Grind and Get After Those' Game-Changing Plays
news

Notebook | Decision on Jets QB Zach Wilson's Status Coming on Wednesday

C.J. Mosley Feeling O.K. After Hit; Morgan Moses Stresses Patience
Advertising