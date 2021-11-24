Elijah Moore Led NFL WRs with 91.9 PFF Grade in Week 11

Jets rookie Elijah Moore led all NFL wide receivers in Week 11 with a 91.9 Pro Football Focus grade.

The second-round pick (No. 34 overall) in 2021 out of Ole Miss had a career-high 8 catches, 141 yards and 1 touchdown against the Dolphins last Sunday at MetLife Stadium. His 62-yard catch-and-run tied the game at 14. Over his last four games Moore has 24 receptions, 336 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown, his first NFL career score, against the Patriots in Week 7 at Foxborough. He has five scores in as many games.

"I think he's starting to develop into a really good wide receiver," QB Joe Flacco told reporters after the game. "From what I heard early on, he kind of got caught up in doing a lot with his feet and hands and he's kind of gotten to the point where he's modified it just enough and taken out just enough to leave his quickness and all that due to the work. I think he's really good."

Moore is one of six players who are nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award.