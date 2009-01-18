 Skip to main content
Advertising

EA: Steelers, Cards Advance, Ravens Don't

Jan 18, 2009 at 06:16 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

If Rex Ryan is the 17th head coach of the New York Jets, we'll know very soon.

Ryan, who's served the past four years as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, fell short of "Target Tampa" as the Ravens dropped a 23-14 decision to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game tonight.

Ryan's defense, which yielded only 275 yards and 16 of the points in defeat, registered nine takeaways combined in Baltimore's memorable three-game postseason run.

With the Ravens being eliminated from the postseason, Ryan, the son of former Jets assistant coach Buddy Ryan, can now be hired at any point.

In two weeks, the Steelers will face the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa. The Steelers, who've already won five Super Bowl Trophies, will encounter a club that won just nine games in the regular season.

The NFC's Cards, who advanced with a 32-25 win over the Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon, will serve as the underdog over the next two weeks.

If the Steelers can contain Superman receiver Larry Fitzgerald, they'll get another ring. If they can't control Fitzy, we'll have an outstanding game on our hands.

In either case, the Ryan watch continues for the Green & White.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free Agency Landscape | Jets Could Look to Add OL, WR From Talented Pool

OT Tyron Smith, WR Calvin Ridley Set to Hit Market in NFL's New League Year
news

Which NFL Draft Prospect Said It Would Be an 'Honor' to Play With Aaron Rodgers, Jets?

Florida's Ricky Pearsall, Alabama's Jermaine Burton, Louisville's Jamari Thrash Could Be Available for GM Joe Douglas in Round 3
news

Free Agency Landscape | D-Tackles, Safeties Are on Jets' Radar

Green & White Run Defense Needs a Boost and Could Lose Some of Their Own UFAs on DL & in Deep Middle
news

Jets Free Agency Preview | Which Players Will Become Free Agents on March 13?

Green & White Are Scheduled to Have 21 Unrestricted and 1 Exclusive Rights Free Agents When the League Year Begins
Advertising