EA's 7 Takeaways Jets-Patriots

Championship Mettle: Whatever the story is behind the coin toss, it doesn't matter. The Jets had to execute after the kickoff and Ryan Fitzpatrick led perhaps one of the most memorable 5-play, 80-yard drives in Jets' history. A lesser team would have folded its tent after having squandering a 14-point lead, but not Todd Bowles' club. Fitz got 48 of the 80 after Quincy Enunwa turned a short hook-up into a sideline burst to remember. Then he got 20 to Brandon Marshall before throwing a beautiful 6-yard scoring toss to Eric Decker. Good teams absorb shots and then answer. Sure the Pats were banged-up and still can clinch the No. 1 seed next week with a win vs. the Dolphins, but no apologies necessary.