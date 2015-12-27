EA's 7 Takeaways Jets-Patriots

Championship Mettle: Whatever the story is behind the coin toss, it doesn't matter. The Jets had to execute after the kickoff and Ryan Fitzpatrick led perhaps one of the most memorable 5-play, 80-yard drives in Jets' history. A lesser team would have folded its tent after having squandering a 14-point lead, but not Todd Bowles' club. Fitz got 48 of the 80 after Quincy Enunwa turned a short hook-up into a sideline burst to remember. Then he got 20 to Brandon Marshall before throwing a beautiful 6-yard scoring toss to Eric Decker. Good teams absorb shots and then answer. Sure the Pats were banged-up and still can clinch the No. 1 seed next week with a win vs. the Dolphins, but no apologies necessary.
A Remarkable Run: Something special has taken place over the last five weeks. The Jets, who got back on a solid footing with a win over the Dolphins in Week 12, pulled off an improbable comeback against the Giants in Week 13, pounded the Titans in Week 14, gutted one out against the Cowboys in Week 15 and thrived in the extra session here today. Todd Bowles and his coaching staff have done a tremendous job with a complete team that is literally peaking at the right time. The crowd sensed that on Fan Appreciation Day and MetLife Stadium was electric.
The Reinforcements: Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (2-69), RB Bilal Powell (7 carries, 56 yards & 5 receptions, 34 yards) and a former Patriots' pair – RB Stevan Ridley (7-36) & Kenbrell Thompkins (4-27)- played pivotal roles in the victory. None of those players took part in the Patriots' 30-23 win over the Jets back in October. And S Calvin Pryor, who left with an ankle injury in the 2nd half of that first matchup, totaled 7 stops today.
Defense Was Mostly Divine: The Jets' defense was awfully good Sunday, holding the Patriots to just 13 points and a measly 1-of-10 on 3rd down. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski (4-86) connected on a pair of critical 4th down conversions on the game-tying drive that culminated on James White's 9-yard scoring reception, but the Jets sacked Brady a pair of times, Darrelle Revis hauled in his 5th interception of 2015 and they dictated much of the action.
Marshall Plan: We have run out of superlatives for Brandon Marshall. He finished with 8 receptions for 115 yards and a pair of scores. Marshall now has a franchise-record 101 receptions for 1,376 yards and a career-best 13 receiving TDs. Chan Gailey called a fantastic game, getting Marshall on the move and in different formations. Fitz and No. 15 did the rest. During the Jets' five-game win streak, Fitzpatrick has thrown for 13 TDs and 1 INT. He tied Vinny Testaverde's TD mark of 29 and has an opportunity to set a new record against the Bills.
Win & They're In: The Jets held their end of the bargain and they got a big assist from the Ravens. Baltimore, who entered Sunday with four wins, upset the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-17. The Jets are 10-5 and they will EARN a trip to the postseason if they win at Buffalo next week.
Flex Action: At the time of print, the NFL had not decided on their flex game for Week 17. Many pundits up here in the press box believe the Jets and the Bills could play in prime time next Sunday night. We will let you know.