EA Q&A: Where Will Byrd Land?

EA: John Idizk will address needs in free agency and the Jets have flexibility heading into the new league year. And with maneuverability comes possibility. Idzik has said the Jets will improve the skill position talent and I think that will start well before the draft. Will any of the impending UFA WRs — Jeremey Maclin, Eric Decker, James Jones, etc… — be in play?

As we sit here today, I wouldn't be comfortable predicting that even one RB will be taken in the first round. There are some decent quarterbacks out there, but I don't know if any of these prospects would have a grade higher than Geno Smith had at this point last year.

You hear some good things about a pair of TEs: Eric Ebron, North Carolina, and Jace Amaro, Texas Tech. But I would say the most talent remaining will be at the wide receiver position. Sammy Watkins and Mike Evans likely will be gone, but there could be a bunch of interesting prospects available at No. 18 including USC's Marqise Lee, LSU's Jarvis Landry & Odell Beckham, Florida State's Kelvin Benjamin, Penn State's Allen Robinson and Oregon State's Brandin Cooks. With all the underclassmen coming out, this appears to be a deep wide receiver class.

.@eallenjets We were 8-8 with a rookie QB and a rebuild, now, with 35m in cap ,around 11 picks, would less than 10 wins be a failure? TY — joey (@joe35279) February 8, 2014

EA: No. It is all about getting a ticket to the dance, so the goal has to be the postseason.

The Arizona Cardinals just won 10 games and they were spectators this postseason. In Rex Ryan's first season as head coach, the Green & White earned a playoff berth with nine victories. Then they advanced to the AFC Championship Game and actually held a 17-6 lead over the Colts late in the first half before Peyton Manning kicked it into overdrive.

And while the Chargers gained the AFC's No. 6 seed in 2013, good fortune smiled on them in that regular season finale against the Chiefs. If a number of strange occurences don't happen in SoCal on Dec. 29, then the Steelers get in with an 8-8 record.

The NFC is a better conference than the AFC. You cannot start a Power Rakings without the Seahawks in the top spot followed by the 49ers. I see a lot of opportunity out there in the AFC. As good as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are, both are in the home stretch of their careers. Brady turns 37 in August and Manning turn 38 in March. Who in the AFC scares you right now?

The Jets would benefit from their division getting stronger this offseason. Go right to the Cardinals example and you see a 2-4 NFCW mark while battling those nasties, but an 8-2 record everywhere else. Give the Patriots a lot of credit for dominating the AFCE since 2001, but the Bills, the Dolphins and the Jets — at times — haven't held up to their end of the bargain. The football being played inside this division has to get better.

@eallenjets what are the jets chances of landing Jarius Byrd? — Corey Brown (@CoreyTheBrown1) February 8, 2014