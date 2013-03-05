EA Q&A: Garrard Would Add Competition

An important programming note before we get underway.

The Jets will have three new coordinators in 2013 and the trio will be our featured guests on "Jets Talk LIVE" this week. Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman & special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica will make their first public comments since their title changes went into effect on NewYorkJets.comas JTL will kickoff at 3:00 PM EST on March 7.

Michael S.NJQ:Will you guys sign David Garrard?

EA: It certainly is a possibility, but the team will not comment publicly on the matter. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that last week that a source informed him, "Both sides are feeling good about a possible deal."

The Jets hosted Garrard for a visit Thursday at their Atlantic Health Training Center. They have repeatedly stated that they want to add competition to the QB position, so talks with Garrard should be hardly viewed as a surprise.* *

Garrard, who actually was born in East Orange, NJ, has not played in a regular season game since 2010. He sat out the 2011 campaign following surgery on a herniated disk and then signed with the Dolphins prior to last season. But he had arthroscopic knee surgery and was released in September.

A career 61.6% passer, Garrard has 89 touchdowns and just 54 interceptions. The 6'1", 239-pounder has also been a rushing threat, averaging 4.6 yards a carry and totaling 17 scores on the ground. While Garrard is a street free agent (meaning there are no restrictions on him being signed before the new League Year commences on March 12), other signal callers like Jason Campbell, Brady Quinn, Rex Grossman and Drew Stanton aren't scheduled to hit the open market until the League Year officially kicks off.

If the Jets are confident in Garrard's health, he would be a plus in the competition department. The last season he was healthy— Garrard played in the Pro Bowl. While Mark Sanchez has been intercepted on 3.7% of his career attempts (69/1,867), Garrard has a 2.4% (54/2,281) rate.

Joe C.Ocala, FLQ:Why not Matt Moore? He has always done well against our defense.

EA:This unrestricted free agent class is not full of headliners, so Moore could get a few suitors and that may drive up his price. The 6'3", 216-pound Moore, who will turn 29 in August, is a 57% career passer with 33 TDs and 26 INTs.

If you really study the numbers, Moore has actually been rather pedestrian against the Jets D. Last season, he had a stat line of 11-19-131-1TD in the Dolphins' 30-9 victory over the Green & White at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 28. Moore was okay (22-32-135-1TD-2INT) while leading the Dolphins to a season-ending 19-17 triumph over the Jets on Jan. 1, 2012, but he suffered through a miserable Monday Night performance (16-34-204-2INT) months earlier in a 24-6 loss back at the Met. Remember the 100-yard scoring return from No. 24?

The Dolphins reportedly would like to see Moore return as Ryan Tannehill's backup, but Moore may want to see if he has an opportunity to start elsewhere.

Sean M.Dungannon, Ireland

Q: Do you think the Jets will get (Tennessee WR Cordarrelle) Patterson in the 1st round? If not, who will they get? And maybe could they get a QB in the second round?

EA:Patterson is a hot name after setting a Tennessee record with 1,858 all-purpose yards in 2012 and becoming the first NCAA player since 2008 to score a TD four different ways. After transferring from Hutchison Community College in Kansas, Patterson played just one year at the Division I level, finishing with 46 receptions and five receiving TDs. He also added three scores on the ground and one each on kickoff and punt returns. The 6'3", 205-pounder officially posted a 4.42 time in the 40-yard dash at the Combine. While his athleticism is undeniable, how much will Patterson make an impact on the outside immediately?

The Jets have a young prospect in their own right in Stephen Hill and his offseason development will be key for New York's AFC representative. While I don't doubt Patterson's potential and the Jets have to add more playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, some draft experts say he needs more polish.

It is too early for me to project who they will get at No. 9, but there are plenty of intriguing candidates. Yes they could add a QB in the second or third rounds — no doubt about that.

Jake S.New Jersey

Q: Could the Jets try to get Reggie Bush? Or could we try to kick the tires on Danny Woodhead again?

EA:The Jets' first order of business at RB is deciding if they want to make a play for Shonn Greene. Even if they don't bid to retain Greene, I like this year's RB class and I think you can find a solid prospect in the draft. There are a number of interesting names including the aforementioned Bush, Stephen Jackson, and Ahmad Bradshaw who will hit the free agent market, but they might not come cheap. With veteran RBs, the key question is how much tread remains on the tires.

Butch B.Upper Sandusky, OHQ:What do you think the OL will look like this year?

EA:The Jets have two of the best at their respective positions in C Nick Mangold and LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson. They were also very pleased with the way RFA Austin Howard performed at RT in his first season as a starter. There may be significant changes on the interior as both RG Brandon Moore and LG Matt Slauson are unrestricted free agents. Mike Devlin, who last year served as the club's tight ends/assistant offensive line coach, will mentor the O-line in 2013. Do the Jets think Vladimir Ducasse is ready to step up into a starting role? Draft experts continue to say this is a very good year for offensive linemen.

EyadLondon, OntarioQ:When is Santonio Holmes coming back? And why don't the Jets just release Mark Sanchez?

EA:Holmes has not spoken much publicly since he suffered a Lisfranc injury in a Week 4 loss to the 49ers. On Jan. 16, Tone tweeted, "Hey guys this is my last night on twitter, thanks for the followers, lots of love and God bless!" He told reporters in December that he was scheduled to have a second surgery to remove the plate in his foot and that was scheduled for February.

The release of Sanchez would make no sense at this point. He remains the most talented quarterback on the roster, he makes a substantial amount of money and you would get nothing for releasing him at this point. Cutting Sanchez today would be a poor move on a lot of levels.

Bob D.North Attleboro, MAQ: EA, All indications are the 2013 draft is "deep" but not with a lot of stars. I feel it would be ideal if the Jets trade down and try to accumulate picks to fill all their needs. Do you think they would consider this?... Before this draft, I would like you to comment on the past 4 year's drafts, to get a verdict on the Rex-Tannenbaum regime.