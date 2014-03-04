EA Q&A: Breaking Bad, Beards & Beckham Jr.

Mar 03, 2014 at 11:55 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

@eallenjets hey EA, what do you think of Odell Beckham Jr? He's a guy we should really watch and take if he's available in the 2nd! — Hans (@LookItsHans) February 25, 2014

@eallenjets Any chance we go after a proven vet like Dallas Clark in FA to fulfill a need at the TE position? — Eric Dixon (@ADarkRoomOnFire) February 24, 2014

@eallenjets What would it take for the Jets to trade up for a receiver such as Watkins? Any teams rumored to be interested in moving down? — Andrew Posen (@Andrew_Posen) February 24, 2014

@eallenjets @nfldraftscout why would the jets franchise a kicker???? — Anthony tuozzo (@Atuz68) March 3, 2014

@eallenjets is there any value left in Sidney rice for the Jets to bring him into camp and let him compete for a spot. — Jeremey Smykla (@JETSFAN124) February 22, 2014

@eallenjets What do you bench? More importantly, what does your beard bench? — III.X.XIV. (@FlightBoyXII) February 26, 2014

@eallenjets PLEASE TELL SOMEONE TO LOOK INTO DRAFTING CONNOR SHAW!!!!! — Greg Mazzochi (@GregMazzochi) February 25, 2014

@eallenjets What early round receiver do you think fits the jets the best? #nfl #nyjets #nyj — NFL - Dante (@NFLdes) February 25, 2014

@eallenjets What did you think of the ending to Breaking Bad? — Scott Salmon (@ScottSalmon48) February 26, 2014

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inside the Numbers | Garrett Wilson-Breece Hall-Bam Knight: Tantalizing Trio

Jets' 3 Rookies Have a Joint Accomplishment That's Been Done Just Once Before in the NFL Since 1970

news

Notebook | Jets Rookie Receiving Record Is on Garrett Wilson's Horizon

Green & White Defense Playing Well in Second Half; Solomon Thomas Recognized as Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

news

Jets-Bills Game Preview | Lots at Stake in Longtime Division Rivals' Rematch

QB Turnovers, Red Zone Performance, Closing Kicks Could Loom Large in Sunday's AFC East Clash

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 at Bills - Friday

Micheal Clemons (Illness) is Questionable for Sunday's Game

Advertising