EA: Ebron & Amaro Headline TE Class

"What makes me different is just who I am — my play, my style of play. But there are a lot of other great tight ends," he said. "I don't believe I am the No. 1 tight end because I still have work to do. But every tight end, every person has work to do. We'll just see on the draft board."

After breaking the NCAA all-time record for receiving yards in a season by a TE with 1,352, Amaro declared for the draft.

"At the beginning of the season, they were playing a little man. But almost after the first or second game, there was bracket coverage almost the entire game and I saw basically double team the entire game," he said. "So I think that plays a big part of what I really can do, being double-teamed almost the entire year and still pulling the numbers that I did."

Although Amaro produced his most damage in former Jets QB Kliff Kingsbury's spread attack, the former Red Raider says he found comfort in more than just one system.