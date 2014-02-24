EA: At WR, Watkins & Then?

Barring a second Jets' major trade in a calendar year, the Green & White most likely will not have an opportunity to select pretty much everyone's No. 1 wideout in this year's class — Clemson's Sammy Watkins.

"What I love doing is dominating defenses. I think that's what I bring to the game and I think that's going to turn over to the NFL," Watkins said in Indy this weekend. "When I come into the NFL, I think I can be that dominant receiver."

That was a day before Watkins went out and raced to a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash Sunday (4.34 unofficially) and then reportedly stood out in ball drills as well. Last season, Watkins caught 101 passes for 1,464 yards with 12 TDs.

"For me, I think I can run by just about anybody," he said. "That's my objective, that's my motive. Fly route, home run, post, that's the kind of guy I am. I feel like I can score on just about any play on any route when I get the ball and that's the mentality you have to have as a receiver."