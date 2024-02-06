Senior Bowl Was a 'Dream Come True' for Long Island Native Dylan Laube

In the three practices leading up the 75th annual game, Laube, who led the FCS in all-purpose yards each of the last two seasons and totaled 33 touchdowns, lined up at running back, receiver and returner. He won nearly, if not, all his 1-on-1 matchups and caught the eye of scouts and media in attendance.

"I know a couple of scouts said they prefer me in the slot," he said. "I want to be on any team any way possible. If that's receiver, running back, special teams, if I'm able to show I'm a running back and a receiver, screw it."

Before holding nine UNH records, Laube was the star of Long Island's Westhampton Beach High School. He ran for 2,680 yards as a senior and co-won the Hansen Award in 2017 with Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert, given to the best player in Suffolk.

Despite being raised in Jets country, Laube followed his father's and brother's footsteps and rooted for the Steelers. His favorite players included LB LaMarr Woodley, LB James Harrison and two skill players who traded black and gold for green and white – WR Santonio Holmes and RB Le'Veon Bell.

The Jets have an all-star RB in Breece Hall, but general manager Joe Douglas has selected a back in each of his four drafts. What would it mean to Laube, whose next stop is training in Fort Myers, FL, to continue his football career for his hometown team?