Duane Brown on '23 Jets: 'Probably the Most Talented Team I Have Been On'

Along the O-Line, Mekhi Becton returned from knee injuries that derailed his 2021-22 seasons and secured the starting job at RT opposite Brown. In addition, right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who sustained a season-ending torn triceps in Week 7 last season, was a full participant in camp. Add in center Connor McGovern, who started all 17 games last season, and Pro Bowl left guard Laken Tomlinson, and it's a talented mix up front. Entering his second season with the Jets, Brown is a grizzled performer who is confident good things are on the horizon.

"We have the makings of a great team," Brown said. "We all hold each other accountable. We all work extremely hard to make each other better. And you could feel it in the preseason game at home. And I know the fans are ready, it is going to be a special year."

That year will start when the Bills, fresh off a third consecutive AFC East crown, visit the Jets in Week 1. The two teams split last year's matchups with the Jets earning a 20-17 victory at MetLife Stadium as Brown helped the Jets rush for 174 yards and a touchdown in the win. For the opener on Sept. 11, the Bills will be without All-Pro defensive end Von Miller, who was placed on the PUP list after tearing his ACL in Week 12. Miller had 8 sacks in 11 games last season.