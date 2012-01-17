DONNA MARIE: Home Organization Tips

Living Room: Clean during commercial breaks. While I am catching up on guilty pleasure TV shows, I use the commercial breaks to Windex, dust, vacuum and throw things away. Try it. You will be surprised how much you can get done in a few three-minute clean sweeps.

Tame the crazy amount of cords and wires behind your television and computer by picking up a chord organizer from Ikea or the Container store. It's an inexpensive plastic tube with a slit in the side that you put all of your cords through, so rather than looking at a tangled mess, you look at one discreetly hidden tube.

I also have a lot of decorative storage boxes from stores like Home Goods and Pier One. They are easy to tuck away and offer the perfect space to store things that don't need to be in sight. Not having a lot of clutter will make your place seem cleaner, thus making it easier to keep organized all year round.