DONNA MARIE: Flight Crew Book Club

Looking for a good book? I asked the ladies of the Flight Crew what they were reading right now, and included some of my favorites, too. So break out your Kindles, Nooks, and iPads for the first meeting of the Flight Crew Book Club.

Best Romance Novel

Kayla and Karen both love Nicholas Sparks' novel The Best of Me. In this book two high school students from opposite sides of the tracks fall in love but unforeseen events tear them apart. Fast-forward 25 years later, they are brought back to their home town for the funeral of a mentor, where they are forced to confront painful memories and realize the reality they thought they knew is not what it seemed.

Also check out Katie's favorite, Water for Elephants by Sara Gruen.

Best-Chick Lit

The perfect easy read to throw in your beach bag is Pretty in Plaid by Jen Lancaster. It caught my eye because of its argyle cover and I was hooked on the first page. In fact it's what I read during downtime on our calendar shoot in Aruba this year. Lancaster pens a humorous memoir about coming of age during the 70s and 80s, chronicling her experiences by the clothes she wore. You can't help but laugh out loud at a story about a girl scout who turns to extortion for badges who becomes a twentysomething whose purse is worth more than her car.

Don't forget about the queen of Chick Literature Jackie Collins' new book Goddess of Vengeance. I read it on my last vacation and couldn't put it down!

Best Memoir

The Wolf of Wall Street by Jordan Belfort is all about greed, excess and demise. Belfort built a huge fortune through his less than legal Long Island investment firm and leads a life that you would think is the work of fiction. Outrageous story after story like sinking a yacht in the Mediterranean and crashing a Gulfstream jet will leave you gasping in disbelief at the level of debauchery and indulgence that one man reveled in. It's an extraordinary look into great wealth and corruption — even my husband found entertaining.

Right now Grace is reading Tina Fey's Bossypants. Also take a look at Ali Wentworth's new memoir, *Ali in Wonderland and Other Tall Tales. *I just picked it up.

Best Mystery

Laura's Mystery Pick is The Lying Game, a story that has revamped a murder mystery scenario into a fast, fun read that has landed author Sara Shepard a successful series of sequels as well as a television series based on her books. The story is built around identical teenage twins Emma and Sutton who have never met, until Emma realizes the secret and leaves home to find her long lost sister. The twist: Sutton was murdered and Emma takes on her identity only to end up getting wrapped up in everyone's dark secrets, risking her own life as well.

Laura also recommends The Woman in Black by Susan Hill.

Best Diet/Health Book

Right now I am reading Elisabeth Hasselbeck's *The G-Free Diet: A Gluten Free Survival Guide. *It is a super practical guide to living gluten-free. Gluten is a binding protein that is commonly used in breads but has also snuck its way into everything from salad dressings to candy. I was gluten-free last year and have recently returned to it for the benefits, which include increased energy and weight loss.

Best Book-to-Movie Adaptation

Brie's favorite is The Help by Kathryn Stockett. Set during the tumultuous early 1960s in Mississippi, a young lady named Skeeter has returned from college and secretly starts writing a book from the point of view of Jackson's black maids, who face humiliation and racism at the hands of the families they work for. Both the book and the movie are phenomenal.