DL John Franklin-Myers Leads Jets' PFF Grades After 9 Games in the 2021 Season

The Jets have played more than half of their 2021 schedule — the official halfway point came after 30 minutes of Sunday's game against the Bills. Below is a look at Pro Football Focus' top-5 graded players on the Green & White after nine games.

DL John Franklin-Myers - 74.5

Franklin-Myers, who signed an extension on Oct. 8, ranks second on the team with a career-high 4 sacks. His 9 QB hits also ranks second. He has 23 tackles on the season, 4 tackles for loss and 1 forced fumble. Originally a waiver claim from the Rams in 2019, JFM was drafted in the fourth round in 2018 out of Stephen F. Austin. He's played in 24 games (11 starts) with the Green & White and has 7 sacks, 9 TFLs, 22 QB hits and 42 tackles.

C Connor McGovern - 73.5

In his second season with the Jets, McGovern has yet to miss a game. He's started all 9 games in 2021 and was the only Jets OL to play in all 16 games in 2020, taking the most snaps on offense with 969 (98%). McGovern battled injury early last season before settling into a groove in Weeks 8-17. According to Pro Football Focus, in 2020 he graded out No. 8 among NFL centers down the stretch compared to No. 40 in Weeks 1-7. This season, he's graded No. 6 among NFL centers who have played at least 50% of the snaps.

RB Michael Carter - 70.6

A fourth-round pick in 2021, Carter leads the Jets in rushing attempts (102), yards (367) and touchdowns (4). His 31 receptions are also tied for the team lead with WR Jamison Crowder; he ranks second on the team with 306 receiving yards. He ranks fifth among rookie RBs with a 70.6 grade and fourth in his run grade (75.6). He also ranks fourth in both receiving (59.9) and pass block (61.7).

WR Corey Davis - 69.7

Davis, who joined the Green & White in free agency, leads the team with 442 yards and 4 touchdown receptions. He also ranks third on the team with 29 receptions. The No. 5 overall pick in 2017 fell 16 yards shy of reaching the 1,000-yard mark in 2020 with the Titans and is on pace for 70 receptions, 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns.