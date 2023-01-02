Disappointed Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'I Know We're Close ... It Stings Big-Time Right Now'

The head coach pointed to the first quarter as among the Sunday suspects that did in the Jets, particularly on defense, in this one. The D yielded a 60-yard run by rookie RB Kenneth Walker on the game's first offensive play, a 29-yard completion from Geno Smith to TE Noah Fant on the second series, and an impromptu shovel pass from Smith to RB DeeJay Dallas that went for 41 yards on the third drive. The 'Hawks scored 17 points on those drives.

"The explosive run to start the game, lack of gap control, poor eye discipline in the pass game," Saleh ticked off the issues. "That allowed them to generate the points that they did."

On offense, he said he felt his QB, Mike White "started good, but in the second half the ball was getting away from him a little bit. He wasn't as accurate as he normally is. He battled, but obviously it wasn't good enough."

But Saleh returned to the rapid-fire self-scout he was doing at the lectern in the visitors' media room beneath Lumen Field.

"I've got to look at everything, all the way from the top down, starting with me, obviously," he said. "Whether we had injuries ... you could list a million excuses, but we didn't get better as the year went on in that regard, so there's a lot of things to look at. The obvious thing I'll look at starts with me. But there are a lot of things to look at."

But before he gave the official eulogy, win or loss after the Dolphins game, in a week, Saleh gave a bittersweet summary of the season almost past and seasons ahead for the players, the coaches, the organization and the fans.

"I promise you, no one's hurting more than the people in that locker room, especially me," Saleh said. "At the same time, I know it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But there's still a lot of really cool things to look at from the season.