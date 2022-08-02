Dianna Russini: Jets Will Show a Different Version of Themselves This Year

As HC Robert Saleh second training camp hits week two for the Jets, ESPN NFL Insider Dianna Russini is eager to see the potential of the team unfold in the regular season.

"I have so much interest in this Jets team just knowing how much optimism is surrounding the team," Russini said during a visit to One Jets Drive. "Going back to free agency and the draft and how well this organization did in picking the players and filling up this roster with players who have so much potential."

In order for the Jets to cash in on that potential, Russini says second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson must be the focal point.

"It's always going to be about the growth of Zach Wilson because as he moves, [the Jets] move," Russini said. "In his second year, everyone's watching to see what type of improvement, and what type of leap is he going to take, and I really commend this coaching staff with how they're instructing him. They aren't putting these big expectations on him; they just want to see the small growth and the small things. Everything I've heard from talking to his teammates the leader he is in the locker room, how he is in the meeting rooms, how he is in the huddle, he's maturing, and they have already seen it. All signs point to up."

Wilson showed a glimpse of what that improvement could look like at the end of last season. After he returned in Week 12 following a knee injury, Wilson threw for 1,166 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. OC Mike LaFleur commented on the signal-caller's progress early in camp.