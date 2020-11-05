Denzel Mims: 'I Have a Lot to Learn' 

Jets’ Rookie WR Has Given a Teasing Glimpse of What He’s Capable Of

Nov 05, 2020 at 05:05 PM
bell headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ3_0495-mims-thumb

Denzel Mims is the first to admit that he asks questions. A lot of questions.

"I have my two guys in the room -- Breshad [Perriman] and [Jamison] Crowder -- I look up to them and try to soak up everything they tell me," Mims, a rookie wide receiver out of Baylor University, said on Thursday. "I want to be one of the best in the game, I'm just learning from them. I ask a lot of questions all the time. If I'm not sure I'm going to ask a question."

Before his NFL debut, two games ago against Buffalo, Jets fans had a lot of questions about Mims, mostly focused on when the Jets' second-round draft pick would finally see the field. Throughout training camp, Mims (6-3, 207) was dogged by a hamstring injury and then he sustained a hamstring injury to his other leg upon return to practice that forced him to miss the first six regular season games. In the two games he's played in, Mims has led the team in receiving yards and has made 6 catches for 84 yards (14.0 avg). His height, speed and soft hands have prompted some observers to compare Mims to players like Braylon Edwards and Brandon Marshall.

Earlier this week, Jets' GM Joe Douglas, speaking about his first draft class, said he was impressed with OT Mekhi Becton, Mims, RB La'Michal Perine and S Ashytn Davis. He noted that Mims and DL Jabari Zuniga were just coming off injured reserve (Becton, Davis and Perine, too, have spent time out injured).

"I think the last few weeks you've seen some positive things from him, especially for a guy who's really had two weeks of practices prior to playing in two games," Douglas said about Mims. "I mean really, this is almost like the end of training camp for him in terms of the amount of actual professional football reps that he's had. We're really excited about seeing his progression these last eight games and what he brings in terms of his catch radius, ball skills and route running.

"To build the team and the culture that we need and we want, the focus of this organization is going to remain on player development. Ultimately for us to get to where we need to be, we have to continue to develop and invest in our players moving forward."

Mims grew up in the small Texas town of Daingerfield (pop. approx. 2,400) and his first trip to a big city up north left him a bit rattled and overwhelmed. He was speaking a few months before the 2020 NFL Draft about a trip to Philadelphia with coaches and teammates from Baylor. Mims admitted to being "scared" and said that he saw "a lot of people that look scary."

Though we have no information on Mims' itinerary in the New Jersey/New York area, he has begun to accrue valuable experience, not in the concrete jungles, but on the turf of the NFL.

Asked how he's been handling the mental aspect of the professional game, Mims said: "It's been tough, but it's been good. I have a lot to learn."

In those two games, Mims and the Jets have turned in strong play in the first half, but faltered in the second half of losses to Buffalo and at Kansas City.

"You'll have to talk to the coaches about that," he said, showing off impressive skills in diplomacy -- for a rookie. "I just do what I'm asked, Whatever they need me to do ... clear out a guy, block a guy. I don't care, I just want to win."

In high school, Mims was a four-sport star playing football (of course), baseball (until an arm injury sidelined him), basketball (a two-time all district selection) and track (100- and 200-meter sprints).

Most important for the rookie has been providing hints of what's to come.

"I came out and did what I could for the team, showed a little glimpse of what I can do," Mims said. "I want to do more, do more of everything I can to help us get a win. Whatever they ask me to do I will do it 110%."

Related Content

news

Jets LT Mekhi Becton Really Starting to Throw His Weight Around

HC Adam Gase & Fans Are Enjoying His Highlight Reel Plays Midway Through His Rookie Season
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Thursday

WR Jamison Crowder, QB Sam Darnold & DL Quinnen Williams All DNP; WR Breshad Perriman Limited on Thursday
news

GM Joe Douglas Praises Jets' Young Players

Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims, Quinnen Williams Are Making an Impact in 2020 
news

Where Are They Now: Drew Coleman

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from TCU
news

Joe Douglas 'Excited' About Draft Capital Jets Have Built for 2021-22

GM Says 18 Picks in Next 2 Drafts Will Help Green & White 'Get to Where We Need to Be'
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Patriots

Cam Newton Leads the Charge on the Ground for New England; CB Stephon Gilmore Could Miss Second Straight Game 
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations Leading Up to Monday Night Football Against the Patriots

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Ahead of Week 9
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Patriots

Broadcast and Stream Info for Monday Night Football Against New England
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: Everyone Has to Own Our Record

Jets GM: Sam Darnold Is Our QB of the Future; Goal Is to Get This Fixed with Adam Gase
news

Jets Sign LB Bryce Hager, S Bennett Jackson to Active Roster; Release OL Jimmy Murray

Green & White Sign OLB Sharif Finch, DB Elijah Campbell and DB Saquan Hampton to the Practice Squad; Place WR DJ Montgomery on P-Squad Injured Reserve 
news

For Jets' Folorunso Fatukasi, Opportunity Knocks

Third-Year DL Is One of the Team's Young Veterans

Advertising