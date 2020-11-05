Denzel Mims: 'I Have a Lot to Learn' 

Denzel Mims is the first to admit that he asks questions. A lot of questions.

"I have my two guys in the room -- Breshad [Perriman] and [Jamison] Crowder -- I look up to them and try to soak up everything they tell me," Mims, a rookie wide receiver out of Baylor University, said on Thursday. "I want to be one of the best in the game, I'm just learning from them. I ask a lot of questions all the time. If I'm not sure I'm going to ask a question."

Before his NFL debut, two games ago against Buffalo, Jets fans had a lot of questions about Mims, mostly focused on when the Jets' second-round draft pick would finally see the field. Throughout training camp, Mims (6-3, 207) was dogged by a hamstring injury and then he sustained a hamstring injury to his other leg upon return to practice that forced him to miss the first six regular season games. In the two games he's played in, Mims has led the team in receiving yards and has made 6 catches for 84 yards (14.0 avg). His height, speed and soft hands have prompted some observers to compare Mims to players like Braylon Edwards and Brandon Marshall.

Earlier this week, Jets' GM Joe Douglas, speaking about his first draft class, said he was impressed with OT Mekhi Becton, Mims, RB La'Michal Perine and S Ashytn Davis. He noted that Mims and DL Jabari Zuniga were just coming off injured reserve (Becton, Davis and Perine, too, have spent time out injured).

"I think the last few weeks you've seen some positive things from him, especially for a guy who's really had two weeks of practices prior to playing in two games," Douglas said about Mims. "I mean really, this is almost like the end of training camp for him in terms of the amount of actual professional football reps that he's had. We're really excited about seeing his progression these last eight games and what he brings in terms of his catch radius, ball skills and route running.