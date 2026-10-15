Jets Are Prepared for Drake Maye and the Patriots' Vertical Pass Attack

"Number one, it's hard to defend deep passes when your team is able to run the ball effectively," Davis said about a ground attack that is averaging 127.2 yards a game. "I think they do a good job with their run game and their play action game. Second, you have a quarterback with the arm talent that can throw the ball down the field. You can see he makes long passes even if he's off his back foot."

After his two-plus seasons with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick, 35, is no stranger to the long-standing rivalries among the teams in the AFC East. And while it's his first season in green and white, Fitzpatrick is certain of one thing about New England.

"They take a lot of deep shots," said Fitzpatrick, who returned to action against the Bears after missing a pair of games and has 1 INT and 21 tackles.

In Weeks 1-3, Maye struggled and was 9 of 23 (39%) on throws of 15-plus yards. He's rebounded in the past two games by going 11 of 18 (61%) on deep balls with 3 TDs and zero picks, according to CBS Sports. In last week's rout of Las Vegas, he notched a 99.9% deep passing grade from PFF with a pair of TD passes.

For their part, the Jets' defense has been adept at limiting opponents' explosive plays led by a ferocious pass rush last week that logged 8 sacks against Cleveland as they blitzed 22 times on 44 dropbacks and came up with 4 sacks, according to Next Gen Stats. Overall, the Jets go into Sunday's game as the No. 4 overall defense (293 yards per game) and No. 2 in yards allowed per play (4.62). Three of the first five opponents were held to fewer than 200 total yards.