Deal for Howard on the Horizon?

"It's clear from the Jets perspective that he is really a priority, the kind of guy you don't want to let hit the market," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport told me in an interview that will air on Jets Talk LIVE at 2:00 PM Thursday. "Mainly because of how they've developed him and what he's become. It kind of happened pretty quietly where he really morphed into a really very solid tackle. I don't know was expecting it, but you start paying close attention to it and say, 'This might be a guy who would be part of the building process going forward.'"