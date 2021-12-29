Dan Feeney on Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'The Confidence Is Oozing Out of Him'

While Feeney has been watching from the sideline (and in practice) most of the season, he's been witness to the growth of Wilson, the rookie QB who set a franchise record when he scrambled 52 yards for a TD against the Jaguars. Feeney said he's witnessed an impressive evolution.

"I've been watching from afar the past couple of weeks and have seen through each game this season that he's taken more of a leadership role and more control," Feeney said. "The confidence is oozing out of him. It's great to see a young guy take that role and take that leadership aspect. He wants to do what he does -- he can scramble, make big-time plays. He loves doing that, and when he does that the confidence really starts coming out. It's cool to see. The past couple of weeks he's been taking great steps."

Next up are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady and the NFL's No. 3 rushing defense.

"We have a couple of good challenges, playoff contenders, it will be tough for us for sure," he said, referring to the Tampa Bay game, followed by the season finale at Buffalo on Jan. 9. "Guys on and off the Covid list, dealing with obstacles throughout the week. We want to keep building on what we did in the Jacksonville game, the little things and keep trying to build up the program as best we can.

"I think it's going to be similar to the Miami game. They [the Bucs] like to bring pressure a lot. It will be a communication-based game for us, identify the structure, watch our tape, who they like bringing and handling the little things and making sure everyone is on the same page. We have a saying on the O-line: If all we're wrong, we're all right. If all five of us are doing the same thing together, we have a good chance of a positive play.

When asked if he'd like to go by his initials of DJF (for Daniel James Feeney), he demurred.

"We have a lot of initials ... AVT, LDT, GVR, JFM," Feeney said. "It's crazy, so many initials. I'll just go by Dan."