Dalvin Cook on His Addition to Jets' Recipe: I Think I Can Help These Guys

As if it wasn't enough to hear Aaron Rodgers talk up his new team and its growing culture ever since he climbed aboard right before the draft, the Jets and their fans got to hear it all over again today when superstar running back Dalvin Cook proclaimed that Florham Park, North Jersey and the New York Jets were the places for him to be as well.

"When I came here on my visit, I think I pretty much saw everything I needed to see," Cook said Thursday in his first news conference since officially signing his new deal with the Jets a day earlier. "It was a good vibe with the coaches, the players, everybody around the bullding. Obviously when you dig deep and look into the roster, all the pieces are put together. I think I can come and help these guys."

Some of the top guys in the Jets hierarchy couldn't agree more.

"It's great to have him here," head coach Robert Saleh said. "He's excited, we're all excited. Just watching his interaction already, you forget that we have a bunch of pups in that running backs room, and here comes a veteran who's still got a lot of juice, another well-placed veteran where I think it's going to help Michael, it's going to help Bam, Izzy, Breece, along with his ability to help the offense, because he can still play football, so we're excited about his addition."

Besides those young woofers in the RBs room that Saleh mentioned — Michael Carter, Zonovan "Bam" Knight, Israel Abanikanda and Breece Hall — the big dog himself, Rodgers, weighed in on the Cook signing Wednesday.

"Dalvin has got it done for a long time at a high level," the QB said. "He's motivated, he wants to win a championship. Obviously, he made it well known to me during the process that he wanted to play with me and play here, in Jersey, so we're excited to have him,"