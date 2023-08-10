D.J. Reed Dishes the Praise Around to All His Jets Teammates

D.J. Reed, being a sixth-year cornerback and a mellow dude, is comfortable in his own skin. Comfy enough even to give credit to a much younger safety for coming up with a turn of phrase that all the Jets' corners and safeties are embracing as their own.

"That's our DB slogan this year: 'young and turnt,' " Reed said after Thursday's second Jets practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC, tipping his hat to second-year S Tony Adams for applying the phrase to the room. "I want to say TA came up with it, Sauce ran with it, I ran with it. We young and we turnt, swaggin' up, handshake-ready. That's just what we're going to do."

For those not up on the hip-hop phraseology, "turnt" has been defined as "excited," "intoxicated" and "a state of being wild." And for the Jets secondary, after last season's exciting debut for Defensive Rookie of the Year/Pro Bowler/All-Pro Sauce Gardner and for the corner tandem of Sauce and D.J., the secondary's second year together should provide even more wild numbers and more intoxicating highlights than it did in 2022.

Reed also sends more props Adams' way for giving his own play a bit of a boost — which is saying something since many inside and outside the Jets thought Reed should have accompanied Gardner to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams.