Training Camp Features

Presented by

D.J. Reed Dishes the Praise Around to All His Jets Teammates

Sixth-Year Cornerback Thinks 2023 for His 'Young and Turnt' Secondary Is 'Going to Be Great'

Aug 10, 2023 at 05:15 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Training-Camp-Side-Bar-Stories-v3_edited-081023-reed

D.J. Reed, being a sixth-year cornerback and a mellow dude, is comfortable in his own skin. Comfy enough even to give credit to a much younger safety for coming up with a turn of phrase that all the Jets' corners and safeties are embracing as their own.

"That's our DB slogan this year: 'young and turnt,' " Reed said after Thursday's second Jets practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC, tipping his hat to second-year S Tony Adams for applying the phrase to the room. "I want to say TA came up with it, Sauce ran with it, I ran with it. We young and we turnt, swaggin' up, handshake-ready. That's just what we're going to do."

For those not up on the hip-hop phraseology, "turnt" has been defined as "excited," "intoxicated" and "a state of being wild." And for the Jets secondary, after last season's exciting debut for Defensive Rookie of the Year/Pro Bowler/All-Pro Sauce Gardner and for the corner tandem of Sauce and D.J., the secondary's second year together should provide even more wild numbers and more intoxicating highlights than it did in 2022.

Reed also sends more props Adams' way for giving his own play a bit of a boost — which is saying something since many inside and outside the Jets thought Reed should have accompanied Gardner to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams.

"Yeah, TA, that's my dog. ... Just the energy he brings, and he's also showing it by how he's playing," Reed said. "He definitely motivates me when I'm playing out there. He makes a play and he's gonna swag, he's gonna let you know about that. And he's making plays every day. It's his work ethic, for real, before, during, even post-practice. He's a dog in the way he approaches everything, walkthroughs, lifting weights. He takes everything seriously. He's a real professional."

In fact, Reed is all about passing around the praise. Talk about Wednesday's joint practice with the Panthers and D.J. was all over "BE", Brandin Echols, coming up with a pick-six. Talk about battling against Aaron Rodgers in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s and he lays out exactly how ARod is making him "a lot better."

"First of all, my whole career playing corner, I haven't really been tried like that, getting deep balls at practice," he said. "Even last year, I probably got only three, four deep balls the whole camp. This year I've probably got 12 to 14 go-balls, so I'm getting better at that. .... And he knows what defense we're playing, so I'm getting hard routes to cover because they know what we're in. ... So it's definitely a challenge."

The challenge may be to get Reed turnt-on and talking up his own game, his goals, how good he can be. But the best he'd offer in Thursday's media avail was a blanket statement about how effective he and his DB mates can be in '23 ... after of course praising the D-line "that gets everything started."

"I think it's going to be great," Reed said of the Jets secondary. "Our goal, everybody's goal who goes in that room, is to be the best."

For Jets fans everywhere, that's intoxicating talk. Seriously.

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Thursday's Practice in Spartanburg, S.C.

See photos of the Jets during Thursday's training camp practice in South Carolina.

Practice-Galleries-thumb-8.10
1 / 66
SS3_0243
2 / 66
SS3_9563
3 / 66
SS3_9785
4 / 66
SS3_9511
5 / 66
SS3_9678
6 / 66
SS3_9088
7 / 66
SS3_9796
8 / 66
SS3_9503
9 / 66
SS3_9213
10 / 66
SS3_8939
11 / 66
SS3_8841
12 / 66
SS3_8917
13 / 66
SS3_9260
14 / 66
SS3_9419
15 / 66
SS3_8770
16 / 66
SS3_9473
17 / 66
SS3_9138
18 / 66
SS3_8665
19 / 66
SS3_9039
20 / 66
SS3_1656
21 / 66
SS3_1706
22 / 66
SS1_9189
23 / 66
SS3_1543
24 / 66
SS3_1322
25 / 66
SS3_1513
26 / 66
SS3_1574
27 / 66
SZ1_0241
28 / 66
SS3_1289
29 / 66
SS3_1180
30 / 66
SS3_0550
31 / 66
SS3_0326
32 / 66
SS3_1086
33 / 66
SA106788
34 / 66
SS3_0815
35 / 66
SS3_0338
36 / 66
SA106859
37 / 66
SS1_0574
38 / 66
SS1_0132
39 / 66
SS1_9499
40 / 66
SZ1_0542
41 / 66
SS1_9695
42 / 66
SA106291
43 / 66
SZ1_0415
44 / 66
SS1_9979
45 / 66
SS3_2446
46 / 66
SS3_0497
47 / 66
SS3_2139
48 / 66
SS1_9782
49 / 66
SS3_2036
50 / 66
SS1_9269
51 / 66
SS1_0635
52 / 66
SS1_0025
53 / 66
SA106502
54 / 66
SA106849
55 / 66
SS1_0768
56 / 66
SS1_0373
57 / 66
SS1_0524
58 / 66
SA106718
59 / 66
SA106934
60 / 66
SA106904
61 / 66
SS1_3369
62 / 66
SZ1_1421
63 / 66
SZ1_1384
64 / 66
SZ1_1513
65 / 66
SZ1_1302
66 / 66
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Alijah Vera-Tucker Keeping His Swiss Army Knife Handy

HC Robert Saleh Would Like to Keep Versatile OL at G 
news

Corey Davis Appreciative of Aaron Rodgers' 'Patience' With New Offense

Veteran Wideout Encouraged by Joint Practice With Panthers
news

Aaron Rodgers & Jets Begin Week 2 of Their Hard Knocks Story Arc in the Carolinas

ARod Has Observations After First Joint Practice, Mostly on His O-Line and Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young
news

Jets' Connor McGovern: Bringing Joe Tippmann Along Is Part of My Legacy

Veteran C Says Competition Has Brought Out the Best in Him
news

S Tony Adams Wants Jets to 'Go Dominate' in Joint Practices with Panthers

Former Undrafted Free Agent in Competition for Green & White Starting Spot
news

SI's Peter King: Jets Have a 'Damn Good' Secondary

Veteran NFL Reporter Discusses Aaron Rodgers' Positive Vibes This Summer
news

Mecole Hardman Jr Is 'Continuing to Build Chemistry' With Aaron Rodgers

Robert Saleh Says Jets WR: 'Not Even Close to Where He's Going to Be'
news

Offseason Work 'Paying Off' For TE Jeremy Ruckert

On Playing with Aaron Rodgers: 'This is the Most Fun I've Had in a Long Time'
news

All-Pro Quinnen Williams 'Ready to Compete' With Panthers in Joint Practices

QB Aaron Rodgers Preparing Unit For Heisman Winner QB Bryce Young
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Follows Through on Promise to His Mother

All-Pro Corner Graduated from University of Cincinnati Friday; Inspired Quinnen Williams to Complete School
news

Mekhi Becton Is Feeling Confident, Comfortable and 'Ready to Go'

Jets T Eyes Starting Job; Trying to Get Better Every Day
Advertising