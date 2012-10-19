Cro Leading, J. Hill Catching Up

You can click the video players to watch both interviews.

Fan Friday

After asking Jets Nation for some of their thoughts on Sunday's matchup, we received a number of quality responses. Here are a few excerpts…

DustinMilwaukee, WI

The Jets have to match LaRon Landry on Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Cromartie on Aaron Hernandez and Kyle Wilson on Wes Welker. They should have David Harris just spy on the RB and hold them to 3-4 yards a gain on the ground. Despite the injuries everywhere on the Jets, it should be a good game. Jets Win, 21-20.

Brian J.Wappinger Falls, NY

The offense can't turn the ball over and the Jets have to limit the Pats' possessions. Defensively, the Jets need 3rd down stops.

DavidHaifa, Israel

Patriots WR Wes Welker, after not being involved at the beginning of the season, again is tearing up the league. The quick and speedy CB Isaiah Trufant might be a better match to cover Welker who has the same attributes. That would leave #1 CB Antonio Cromartie, who kept WR Reggie Wayne under wraps for most of the Colts game, to cover TE Rob Gronkowski.

If the Jets can stop the run, this will make the Patriots one-dimensional, allowing the Jets DL pass rush to take advantage of the Patriots OL weaknesses. It is of further importance as the games the Patriots lost are those they rushed in less than 50% of their offensive snaps.

The Jets OL will have to contend with rookie DE Chandler Jones who seems to set up camp in the opponent's backfield. Double teaming Chandler may not be an option as C Nick Mangold is a little nicked up and may need help against NT Vince Wilfork. Double-teaming both may leave RT Howard on a island.

If KR McKnight can't go, CB/WR/KR Antonio Cromartie might get a chance to play in all phases in this game.

The Patriots seem to be their most vulnerable as a team in recent years. The secondary is young and inexperienced, the OL is a mess, they seem dependent on the run, and have resorted to up-tempo trickery to keep defenses from shredding them to bits.

With the AFC East all tied up a 3-3, a win in Foxboro could go a long way in determining who will win the division. This is the true test to see if these Jets are playoff caliber — stop Brady and Belichick in NE.