Corey Davis Says Performance vs. Titans 'Just the Start' for the Offense

After totaling 20 points through the firstthree games this season, the Jets offense came alive and put up 27 points in the overtime win over the Titans on Sunday.
"It feels good because that's what we're capable of," WR Corey Davis said. "We can't be surprised by the way we played today because that's where we are. There are obviously some plays we still have to clean up, but we're capable of doing great things here. This is the start and we have to keep it going."
Davis, playing against the team that drafted him No. 5 overall in 2017, led the Green & White with 111 receiving yards on 4 catches — including, one of them a 53-yard touchdown. Tied 17-17 in the fourth quarter, QB Zach Wilson rolled out right on play action before directing Davis to head upfield. Wilson then heaved a pass from the Jets' 41-yard line that fell into Davis' hands as he was crossing the goal line with CB Breon Borders in coverage.
"He's been good at that, keeping the play alive," Davis said. "And that's what he did there. He said go deep so I listened. He threw it up, it was a great ball and we made it happen."
He later added: "That's like backyard ball at that time. He's good at extending plays and keeping them alive. He's very athletic, he's fast, so he can run away from the D-line. Our job as receivers is to stay open, learn our scramble rules and keep the play alive for him."
On the Green & White's previous drive Wilson tried to connect with Davis deep over the middle of the field on a similar play and Titans DB Dane Cruikshank was flagged for a 43-yard pass-interference penalty. That set up the Jets on Tennessee's 34-yard line and Jamison Crowder, making his season debut, tied the game with his first TD reception of the season. Davis was targeted 7 times and had his most productive outing since Week 1 at Carolina when he had 5 catches, 97 yards and 2 TDs.
"Feels great," he said. "I was quiet this week, I didn't want to make it any bigger than what it is because, honestly, it was the next game. It's one that we needed regardless if I was there previously or not. It definitely feels good to beat your old team and it's on to the next now."
Davis was one of two players to receive a game ball from head coach Robert Saleh (Wilson was the other). Saleh, addressing the players in the locker room, said: "Listen. I've been wanting to do this my whole life man. I got two game balls. First one, I know how much this meant to him and I know he was quiet the whole week, talking about how this is just another game. I don't have stats in front of me, but my man balled out. CD, where you at?"
Davis said he and Wilson prepared the same way for the Titans as they did the first three opponents albeit "a little extra work, which was needed." Now preparing for the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Davis is ready for whatever is next.
"I'm no stranger to adversity on and off the field," he said. "It's just self-talk, my players keeping me in it and coaches as well. That's just something that's going to happen in a game. It's not going to be perfect, but you have to stay in it."