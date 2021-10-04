Corey Davis Says Performance vs. Titans 'Just the Start' for the Offense

On the Green & White's previous drive Wilson tried to connect with Davis deep over the middle of the field on a similar play and Titans DB Dane Cruikshank was flagged for a 43-yard pass-interference penalty. That set up the Jets on Tennessee's 34-yard line and Jamison Crowder, making his season debut, tied the game with his first TD reception of the season. Davis was targeted 7 times and had his most productive outing since Week 1 at Carolina when he had 5 catches, 97 yards and 2 TDs.

"Feels great," he said. "I was quiet this week, I didn't want to make it any bigger than what it is because, honestly, it was the next game. It's one that we needed regardless if I was there previously or not. It definitely feels good to beat your old team and it's on to the next now."

Davis was one of two players to receive a game ball from head coach Robert Saleh (Wilson was the other). Saleh, addressing the players in the locker room, said: "Listen. I've been wanting to do this my whole life man. I got two game balls. First one, I know how much this meant to him and I know he was quiet the whole week, talking about how this is just another game. I don't have stats in front of me, but my man balled out. CD, where you at?"

Davis said he and Wilson prepared the same way for the Titans as they did the first three opponents albeit "a little extra work, which was needed." Now preparing for the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Davis is ready for whatever is next.