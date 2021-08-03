Corey Davis: Jets Rookie WR Elijah Moore Is a 'Baller'

Rookie QB Zach Wilson and Rookie Receiver Forging an Early Chemistry

Aug 03, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Jack Bell

He flashed during voluntary OTAs. He flashed some more at mandatory minicamp. And now, after the first four practices of training camp, rookie receiver Elijah Moore continues to excite his teammates and coaches. And on Saturday, as Jets fans streamed into One Jets Drive for their first visit to practice since the Before Times, Moore excited the Jets' faithful.

Another rookie in only his second day of training camp, quarterback Zach Wilson, found the former Ole Miss star for an 80-yard TD. Then they collaborated on a pair of first-down grabs during third-down drills. On Friday, Wilson was successful in a long hookup to a wide-open Moore on the first play of team reps. There is clearly a hint that this is the start of a beautiful relationship, though it's often easy to get too buoyant ... After all, this is still training camp and neither Wilson nor Moore has played a single down in the NFL.

"The coaches put us in the right position to be us," Moore said of the Friday connection. "We all get different plays throughout the week to see what we're all good at. It was my turn to make the play."

It's early, but it's also clear that Moore approaches the game with an uncanny exuberance. After the TD catch, he sauntered back to the huddle while also waving as members of Jets Nation in attendance chanted his name.

"I hold myself to a high standard," Moore said. "Like everyone else. I watch the guys in front of me and when it's my turn ... I have been there before. That's pretty much it.

"I guess whenever the ball is in the air everyone tries to be a big-time playmaker so when it's your turn to make a play you gotta make it."

Earlier in the week, head coach Robert Saleh and wide receiver Corey Davis each independently remarked about Moore's complete comfort level, inside and outside the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

"He walks through the building, and you'll think he's been in this building for 10 years," Saleh said. "He asks all the right questions. He's working. He's an impressive young man. I'm excited to see him grow."

Davis said: "Elijah, he's a great player, a guy, a great guy. He's really comfortable. He doesn't look like a rookie. His thinking is crazy. He's there and leads everyone. I'm really happy to have a man. He's a baller, both inside and outside the field. I'm looking forward to what he does for us."

As Moore continues to inject hope and excitement throughout the organization, it's important to remember that the only highlights that really matter will start being recorded on Sunday, Sept. 12 at Carolina.

"Football is football," Moore said. "At the end of the day, I know that obviously it's going to be played at a higher level here, but you've got to adjust. You know, I'm here for a reason.

"I have high expectations for myself. Just day to day with it, day to day, moment by moment second by second, pray, nothing stronger than that."

