Corey Davis: Jets Rookie WR Elijah Moore Is a 'Baller'

He flashed during voluntary OTAs. He flashed some more at mandatory minicamp. And now, after the first four practices of training camp, rookie receiver Elijah Moore continues to excite his teammates and coaches. And on Saturday, as Jets fans streamed into One Jets Drive for their first visit to practice since the Before Times, Moore excited the Jets' faithful.

Another rookie in only his second day of training camp, quarterback Zach Wilson, found the former Ole Miss star for an 80-yard TD. Then they collaborated on a pair of first-down grabs during third-down drills. On Friday, Wilson was successful in a long hookup to a wide-open Moore on the first play of team reps. There is clearly a hint that this is the start of a beautiful relationship, though it's often easy to get too buoyant ... After all, this is still training camp and neither Wilson nor Moore has played a single down in the NFL.

"The coaches put us in the right position to be us," Moore said of the Friday connection. "We all get different plays throughout the week to see what we're all good at. It was my turn to make the play."

It's early, but it's also clear that Moore approaches the game with an uncanny exuberance. After the TD catch, he sauntered back to the huddle while also waving as members of Jets Nation in attendance chanted his name.

"I hold myself to a high standard," Moore said. "Like everyone else. I watch the guys in front of me and when it's my turn ... I have been there before. That's pretty much it.