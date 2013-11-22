Coordinators' Corner: Logistics for the Ravens

I think most of it you're reviewing. You've touched base on it, but maybe there's a point of emphasis. A lot of times I like to build up to the game. So sometimes there's such a finite amount of time that you have with meetings and in practice reps that, as we build up to the game, when you get to Friday and even Saturday, the clips you're showing are maybe some positive plays. It's a positive reaffirmation of plays that we made maybe the week before or "Hey, listen, we just made this play." This play is going to be out there again or it's a good directional punt, something along those lines.