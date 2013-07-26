Competition? Kyle Wilson Says Bring It On

Jul 26, 2013 at 08:57 AM

There is no one recipe for creating a successful football team in the NFL, but there are certain ingredients that are common among the league's elite. One of these ingredients is a sense of competition among players, something new general manager John Idzik and coach Rex Ryan have instilled in the Jets early on this summer.

One of the players who has felt the surge of competition through training camp is fourth-year cornerback and former first-round draft pick Kyle Wilson. When asked about the competition Wilson was quick to sing the praises of the new mentality.

"Yeah, competition brings out the best in everybody," he said, "I've been on a lot of winning teams and that's been a common theme in all of them."

Wilson isn't intimidated by the competition, a mindset that has been a big part of his game dating to his time as a valuable piece in a powerful Boise State defense.

Head coach Rex Ryan has made it clear that every position will be subject to competition for starting roles, including cornerback. Wilson who started 15 of the team's 16 games last season, was asked if he felt it was his job to lose coming in to training camp.

"My intentions going into camp are just to come in and do my thing, go out each day and continue to get better," Wilson answered humbly. "I want to earn as much playing time as I can on this team. Nothing is ever given to me."

Entering their first full season since 2006 without All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis, many are wondering if the Jets can remain a dominant secondary, one that features Wilson and first-round draft pick Dee Milliner to go along side All-Pro corner Antonio Cromartie. Wilson seemed confident when asked about his unit for the coming season.

"Definitely, we were pretty good last year and we weren't satisfied with that," he said. "Our goal is to get better. Last year was last year and we just focus on improving each day, tweaking the fine details and just growing together as a team."

Competition is not the only thing that is different about this year's trip up to SUNY Cortland for Wilson. He is also sporting a new look to go along with a commitment to retain his starting role from last season. For the first time as a Jet, Wilson is without his signature dreadlocks that were so easily recognized flowing from under his white helmet. He was asked about playing without his familiar hairstyle.

"It's a little different," he said, "but it's still me."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Did We Learn The First Week of OTAs?

Zach Wilson Is 'Beefy'; Alijah Vera-Tucker Excited About Move to RG

news

Young Vet Quinnen Williams Likes the Cast Lined Up Alongside Him on Jets Defense

Starting His 4th NFL Season at 24 Years of Age, 'Q' Sees 'Huge Ceiling' for Himself & His D to Continue Growing

news

Where Are They Now: David Bass

Catch Up with the Former Jets Edge Rusher

news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Knows OTAs Are Not Mandatory, but They Are 'Priceless'

QB Zach Wilson on WR Garrett Wilson: The Dude Is a Sponge

news

Right Side or Left Side, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Has It Covered

Jets Shuffle Offensive Line With Addition of Pro Bowler Laken Tomlinson

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Improved Squad Looking to Gain Continuity and Confidence

HC Robert Saleh: I Know We're Going to Get Better

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I've Put on Quite a Bit of Weight'

Second-Year Signal Caller Is Up to 221 Pounds; Plans to Play Around 218

news

Robert Saleh Sees Confident, Decisive Zach Wilson as Jets OTAs Begin

QB and All His Teammates Who Have Reported to Voluntary Practices Give the HC 'a Lot of Great, Positive Vibes'

news

Jets Sign WR D.J. Montgomery

Green & White Waive WR Rodney Adams

news

Damien Woody: 'I Love the Vision' of Jets' GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh

ESPN Analyst Says QB Zach Wilson Is Surrounded by Young Talent, Foundational Pieces

news

Jets Sign, TE Jeremy Ruckert, Lifelong Fan of Green & White

Third-Round Pick Out of Ohio State Worked Under HC Robert Saleh and TE Coach Ron Middleton at the Senior Bowl

news

Jets' DL Vinny Curry Is Chasing It Again

With DE Carl Lawson, Veteran to Return Up Front After Missing the 2021 NFL Season

Advertising