COLLEEN: A Workout Fit for an Audition

Apr 10, 2012 at 08:18 AM

Hey, Jets Fans! I hope you are all enjoying the offseason and are getting ready for a great season ahead. As the potential players are competing in the draft, the potential Flight Crew Cheerleaders are getting ready for the 2012 auditions. I wanted to share with you how I like to prepare for auditions.

Being physically fit is a key component in having a successful audition. I spend about 5 days a week at my local gym doing some cardiovascular activity, followed by conditioning. I alternate days between running, biking and using the elliptical. I will spend anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes getting my heart rate up. After this, I work on conditioning and toning my body. My favorite abdominal workout consists of:

■ 20 regular sit-ups

■ 20 sit-ups with feet off the floor

■ 20 leg raises

■ 20 scissor kicks

■ 20 obliques

I repeat each set 4 times. Next, I switch back and forth between push-ups and squats. I complete 10 push-ups, then 25 squats, repeating each 4 times. By the end of the workout, I feel great (and a little tired, too)!

Having a successful audition is just as mental as it is physical. Thinking positively definitely helped me in the audition process. While preparing for auditions last season, I came across this quote that I believe was the key to my success. The quote was, "Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen."

As soon as I heard this I realized that I had to stop "wishing" I would make the team. I needed to make the decision that I would be a Flight Crew Cheerleader and that all of my hard work would pay off. Sure enough, I made the team! This proved that having a positive attitude and a sense of determination was just as important as physical fitness.

All right, Jets Fans, I hope you enjoyed reading my blog and learning how I prepare for auditions! It is a tough process, but well worth it in the end. Best of luck to those of you who are preparing for the upcoming auditions!

Love Always, Colleen

