Chatman Has Run Back into the RB Picture

Aug 15, 2008 at 12:12 PM

If 75 percent equals "probable" for an NFL injury listing, then 99.7 percent — and there's no rounding up — probably means: Pour some Robitussin on it and I'm good to go.

That percentage is what Jesse Chatman came up with Thursday, pleased with his progress after missing more than week while recuperating from an injury. The running back, who had been out since July 30, returned to practice this week and was able to run full-contact drills.

"The last point-3 [percent] will come before the season-opener, though," joked Chatman, who took snaps with the third-team offense. "I just have to take care of my body and that point-3 will be back in no time."

Without incorporating a Fibonacci sequence or golden ratio, Chatman said after practice that he felt no pain and wasn't at all hampered.

He had injured himself on a carry up the middle, he recalled. He blew through a hole, leaped forward and was inadvertently "popped" by a linebacker. The injury, of course, kept him stationed on the stationary bike.

"It ain't no fun being on the sideline," Chatman said. "Everybody is playing and you're not. When you get hurt in practice, it's like the worst feeling because you know you're going to be over on the bike for two hours every day. It's pretty boring."

Not only that, but practice time (like time in general) waits for no man. An injured player's reps often go to a teammate whom he is in competition with. In Chatman's case it was his buddy Musa Smith, who has done well.

To that, Chatman said that he did consider the injury a setback, but could "only worry about the things I could control."

The benefit Chatman has, though, is that he spent the first three years of his career with San Diego, and thus is familiar with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who was the Chargers' quarterbacks coach when he was there.

"We also ran a similar system in Miami, so mentally I'm fine," he assured. "I know the playbook for the most part. It's just the exercise and reps that I missed out on."

In the Jets' Thursday practice — their last before facing the Redskins on Saturday night — head coach Eric Mangini had the units working extensively on red zone drills. Chatman didn't get many carries by the goal line, but he did a lot of blocking.

"It felt good just getting after my assignments," said Chatman, who, despite his 5'8" stature appeared an adequate blocker. "It was mostly getting my hand placements right and working on a lot of technique things."

But where the shifty back earns his living is as a slashing runner and receiver. Last season with the Dolphins, he made six starts, rushed for a career-high 515 yards and caught 27 passes while filling in for the injured Ronnie Brown.

"I have experience and versatility," Chatman said of what he brings to the table. "You can put me anywhere and I'll do anything. I'm a hard worker who's willing to accept challenges."

Here's another percentage. He caught 72.9 percent of the passes thrown to him last season. And that's with the struggles of the Miami quarterbacks.

"Please believe, if the ball is in my area, I'm going to catch it," the sixth-year veteran said with a smile. "I get on the ball machine, stay after practice to work with the quarterbacks and get to know them. Whatever it takes to get them to trust me and for me to hang on."

And regardless of how the carries are distributed this season, he expects the running game to thrive, in large part because of who will be handing off.

"I think it affects the running game tremendously," Chatman said of the Brett Favre acquisition. "You have to respect the pass, you have to. If you don't, you're going to get burnt. They have to back up and take that eighth man out of the box, and then we can run the ball down your throats."

That equation makes sense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets-Bills Game Recap | Jets Keep Battling but Can't Catch Bills in 20-12 Loss

QB Mike White Returns Twice from In-Game KOs, Showing His Toughness, but Offense Comes Up Short

news

Robert Saleh Says Jets Still a Playoff-Caliber Team: 'I've Got Faith in My Group'

Will Green & White (7-6) Have Tougher Postseason Road? Sheldon Rankins: 'All You Need Is a Team That Believes'

news

Jets' QB Mike White Took Big Hits, but Never Wavered in Loss to Bills

HC Robert Saleh: 'I Think He Showed Everyone Else What We Already Know -- How Tough He Is'

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Breaks Franchise Rookie Receiving Yards Record

Keyshawn Johnson's Mark Had Stood for 26 Years

news

Jets Star DT Quinnen Williams Exits With Calf Injury Against the Bills

HC Robert Saleh Says Menacing Interior Could Be Ready to Face Detroit Next Sunday

news

Michael Carter Returns to Action at RB, Micheal Clemons Inactive for Jets-Bills

Green & White's Rematch with Their Buffalo Brethren Could be Played on Rainy, Snowy Track in Western NY

news

Jets-Bills Game Preview | Lots at Stake in Longtime Division Rivals' Rematch

QB Turnovers, Red Zone Performance, Closing Kicks Could Loom Large in Sunday's AFC East Clash

news

5 Players to Focus On as Jets Go to Buffalo to Battle Longtime Division Rivals

Bills Will Have Had 10 Days of Rest & Preparation for Green & White, Who Beat Them 20-17 at MetLife in November

news

Jets QB Mike White: 'It's Important to Live in the Moment'

Green & White Go for Season Sweep of Bills and to Close the Gap in AFC East Race

news

DE Carl Lawson Says Jets Need to 'Take It to Another Level' to Beat the Bills Again

After Missing Last Season, Veteran Edge Rusher Has 6 Sacks, 19 QB Hits and 40 QB Pressures

news

Just When Jets Needed Another Dynamic Running Back — Bam!

Undrafted FA Zonovan Knight Rides for a Couple of 100-Yard Performances in His First Two Pro Games

news

Jets Elevate LB Marcell Harris

Veteran Linebacker Has Played in 10 Games with Green & White This Season

Advertising