Charone Peake Ready to Hit the Books





While most players enter rookie minicamp itching to take the field, Jets seventh-round draft choice Charone Peake is eager to dive into the playbook. "I think for me, just getting the playbook down is my main goal," Peake said today before the first practice. "You can't really get on the field unless you know what you're doing, so that's kind of my main goal that I've been working on."



While Peake noted similarities between the scheme at Clemson and Jets coordinator Chan Gailey's offense, there are still significant differences. "It's a lot of different terms I just got to get used to," he said. "And that's my main thing right now, but at the end of the day it's still football."

On the field, Peake has a rare blend of size (6'2") and speed (4.45 forty). While some experts were worried about his knee injuries affecting his speed, he said he has been clocked as fast as 4.19 at a workout last summer in Death Valley. He also added in his postdraft conference call he is "100 percent" healthy.

Even though Peake understands his size is advantageous, he believes he is not perceived as a physical threat. "I think people look at me and they see I'm skinny, but it's not really size that matters, but how you think and how physical you play and how confident you are in yourself," he said.