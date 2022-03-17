CB D.J. Reed Flies from the Seahawks to the Jets in Free Agency

The Jets young cornerback group didn't get much older with the signing of D.J. Reed, but the unit gained a lot of experience and talent with the addition of the former Seahawks DB.

Reed (25) has played four seasons in the NFL, having appeared in 55 games and has 24 starts on his resume. In 2021, Reed (5-9, 193) started a career-high 14 games and set personal highs with 64 tackles and 10 PDs while adding 2 INTs. Per Pro Football Focus, Reed was given an 85.8 grade for his run defense and a 78.6 overall mark. Over 24 games in two seasons with the 'Hawks, Reed started 22 games and totaled 123 tackles, 17 PDs and 4 INTs.