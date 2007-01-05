Calling all Jets fans from near and far!

Jan 05, 2007 at 03:00 AM
010407_delta_320.jpg


Calling all Jets fans from near and far!

From wherever you intend to watch your favorite team take on the Patriots this weekend, Delta Airlines will help put you in the celebratory spirit even before you reach your destination.

Show Your Green - by wearing your finest gameday garb - on a Delta flight this Saturday, January, 6th, and you will enjoy a complimentary beverage.

So, show us some team spirit and get an early start on your tailgating activities! And, once you reach your final destination, remember to tune into CBS at 1 PM on Sunday.

Click here for more details about this exciting offer.

Go Jets!

