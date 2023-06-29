C.J. Mosley Values Opportunity to 'Contend for a Championship' in 2023

For Mosley, the next step comes down to daily progress and a focus on the details. As a captain of the Green & White for the past three seasons he's played, Mosley is ready to lead that charge.

"For me, I'm just trying to find how can I just take one little step to put me in the right position," he said. "I just got to try to make those plays and be in better positions than I was last year. You can't hop and skip without walking first. So, it's just taking it one day at a time and just taking small steps to better craft our game and be more precise."

As the 2023 season rapidly approaches, there are bigexpectations after having added players at key positions. By adding QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Mecole Hardman Jr., WR Allen Lazard, DL Al Woods and T Billy Turner (plus another strong draft), many observers say the outsiders are saying this team has a shot to contend for a Super Bowl championship. Mosley has watched this team grow over the last four years.

"Just to say those words 'contend for a championship' not every team and every player get to say that every single year," Mosley said. "I've been blessed to be in this league going on nine years. Every single year wasn't a chance to win the Super Bowl and wasn't a chance to be a playoff team. Just to see us grow from 2019 to 2023, it's been a process, but it's been fun to be a part of. When you deal with those tough losses, you deal with that adversity in the building and outside the building, you know, it's just you and your brother and that's it.