C.J. Mosley Promises to Bring Stability to the Jets

The Jets simply weren't going to be denied this spring in their pursuit of C.J. Mosley. Head coach Adam Gase wanted a culture-changer and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams needed a quarterback and the team had the money to offer a lucrative five-year contract to one of the NFL's top inside linebackers. Mosley, a 26-year-old in the prime of his career who put pen to paper in March, has clearly defined what he will bring to the Green & White.

"Stability," he said when asked about his impact. "That's one of the things that you can bring to the table to any team and your career as a football player. Being able to be an every-down player, make plays at any time and just be a force in the locker room on and off the field. I think that's one of the key things you need on a young team — a guy that can lead by example and also a guy that will be able to step up and talk and make plays."

Labeled a "silent assassin" by many including Jets' star safety Jamal Adams, Mosley is comfortable with the moniker. Already a four-time Pro Bowler, Mosley was universally respected and liked in Baltimore ever since being selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2014 draft.