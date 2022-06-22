Business Intelligence – How the New York Jets and Their Corporate Partners Have Evolved

There was a time not too long ago when the idea of using data and analytics to better understand the interests and needs of consumers, especially tied to something like sports, involved a hastily filled out questionnaire and a coupon for a free hot dog on game day.

That has all changed with the evolution of our Business Intelligence & Analytics team. "Through our efforts we are able to see a more holistic view of the fan and understand their motivations," said Ashley Goodin, Manager, Business Analytics. "We are applying these capabilities across the business to extend and enhance the experiences we create for Jets fans."

The combination of Jets zero party data, first-party data, and an extensive list of second and third-party sources, has the team set up for success in the new world of data-driven marketing. The Jets and its growing staff of business intelligence experts are already taking action alongside corporate partners.

The Jets are providing an opportunity for premier, long-term corporate partners to take their connection with Jets fans to the next level with Enhanced Business Intelligence Rights. These rights include access to analytics consultation, powered by the Jets data warehouse, all to maximize partnership ROI. The Jets are already working with several partners, including BETMGM, WynnBET, Constellation Brands, Diageo, Jackpocket, and JetBlue to strategically apply Enhanced Business Intelligence Rights and increase their level of engagement with target markets.

"We are fortunate to work with so many partners that are embracing data analytics and are already leveraging Enhanced Business Intelligence Rights to execute a thoughtful approach to performance marketing. We are extremely optimistic about the value this will continue to deliver for partners and fans alike," said Jeff Fernandez, Jets Vice President of Business Development + Ventures.

"As a digital-first platform, data is at the center of everything that Jackpocket does and our insights have been crucial to the exponential growth of digital lottery in the last year," said Peter Sullivan, CEO and Founder of Jackpocket. "It's a privilege to work alongside a long-term partner like the Jets with individuals dedicated to uncovering unique and forward-thinking insights about their fanbase, while providing partners like us with exciting opportunities for collaboration," said Sullivan.

One of the areas Jets partners have found great success is in bringing personalized messaging to fans through programmatic advertising. The team has recently joined forces with the Goodway Group and Genius Sports, two cutting edge digital media agencies, to build partner advertising into high performing media streams throughout the Jets fanbase.

"The Goodway Group has a long tradition of helping its clients analyze their first-party data to be utilized for successful initiatives. We are extremely excited about our partnership with the Jets and understand the huge responsibility to deliver actionable fan insights for their corporate partners," said Gregg Rubin, Goodway Group's Director of Business Strategy and Development.

"Brands are looking for the most effective method to connect with their target audience. The capabilities unlocked by our Data Analytics team as well as the agency and vendor relationships we have developed combine to enable personalized and meaningful connections between our partners and the Jets fanbase" said Tom Pugliese, Jets Manager of Corporate Partnership Business Insights.

Stay tuned to follow the Jets on this journey into the future of strategically data-driven marketing and corporate partnerships.

