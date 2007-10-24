Buffalo Conference Calls

Transcripts of conference calls by Dick Jauron and Trent Edwards with New York Jets reporters on Wednesday:

BUFFALO HEAD COACH DICK JAURON

On how the team has developed over the past few weeks …

There's been a lot of turmoil through Kevin [Everett]'s injury, to start it off, and a lot of other injuries around that. We have a lot of players on injured reserve. Kevin's doing really well — that's kind of helped everybody here. Some of our injured players are starting to return. We've got Keith Ellison back, we got Anthony Hargrove back, Coy Wire back, so we're starting to get some of those guys back to us, which has helped us. Some of the guys that have been hurt and that are on IR, the guys that have replaced them, every week is another week where they get a little more into it and a little more continuity.

We've got a really good group of people. They're high-character guys. I know they work hard and I know they want to win, but we've been struggling. We got a few breaks on Sunday and got that victory, which is great for us.

On what went into the decision to make Trent Edwards the starting QB over J.P. Losman …

Two of the last three we've been able to win and part of it is continuity. He's progressed a little bit each week. Our offense has gotten a little more consistent each week. In saying that, obviously, we're not scoring a lot of points. That's something we know we're going to have to get a lot better at if we think we can go down there and beat the Jets and get any more victories in our year.

We're getting better. Our guys are playing together a little more, they know each other better, and we're getting a little smarter in how to use them and know what they can and cannot do. I've got to do a better job in getting them prepared. In Trent's case, he handles the information well and he handles the game situations well. He's got to protect the ball a little bit better and put more points up for us, but it's moving in that direction. The change at any position, particularly at that one, is difficult. Hopefully we'll continue on. Hopefully we won't have to change anymore.

On whether he expected Chad Pennington not to start …

No. I didn't. Obviously I'm not inside that situation. I just study it from afar. He's a really good quarterback and I certainly understand that move and I have a lot of admiration for Chad Pennington and how he handles the game and handles the team in a game.

On what the team took from their losses to Denver and Dallas …

The first thing in situations, as I said, I've got to do a better job in preparing them. I've got to make better decisions because when the decisions you make don't work out, the only way you can look at it is that they weren't the right ones. I've got to do a better job for them. In terms of the players, they are young and they are working awfully hard and I think they did grow through both of those experiences.

The game this past weekend, really all of our games and the first against the Jets, are similar types of game. It's coming down to the last minute of the game, the last two minutes of the game. I think the more times you're in those situations as a player, the better you get at handling everything — the information, the pressure, the communication, the whole thing. Hopefully our guys have gotten stronger through it. I surely think they've learned stuff going through it.

On whether he's surprised that Edwards has progressed as quickly as he has …

I would say yes just because he is a rookie. He does a real nice job with the feel for what you're trying to do and then just understand the mechanics of what you are doing and communicating that to the offensive team in the huddle or at the line. After we drafted him and had him here and through the OTAs, he's been impressive the whole time. It's different now. He's in the mode of the starting quarterback and every week he's going to see something different because he is very new at it and it's going to be hard for him, but hopefully he'll keep getting a little better every week.

On how he keeps J.P. Losman engaged with the program …

It starts, obviously, with J.P. and he's a terrific young man. What I've told both of them is that I like our situation. We have two young quarterbacks. They're young quarterbacks and one of them is just a little younger than the other one. Things can change very quickly and you've got to be ready. In J.P.'s case, as a two, he's got to be ready to go in at any time. Initially things happen fast. He is disappointed, but how he handled it a week ago was really outstanding in his preparation, on game day, his help and his communication with Trent. I have no reason to think it will change at all. I don't believe it will.

On how surprising it is that the Jets are 1-6 …

Our league is so hard. It's hard to win a game. Every week is such a struggle that you just don't know what's going to happen. You've got to be a little bit lucky. You have to have luck and have the ball bounce for you and sometimes it just doesn't. All you can do is keep working and work through it. I guess that's a long way of saying that nothing ever surprises you in the league. Every year is a new year. I have a lot of respect for Eric [Mangini] and his staff and a lot of respect for that team and there's still a lot of football left to play.

On whether he believes one coach can have another coach's number ...

No, I really don't [laughs]. I love coaching. I love it. I think it's important. I think it's critically important that the players play the game and sometimes the matchups are just different. Sometimes teams, for whatever reason, don't match up to a team that you would think by record or by anything they should handle, but they consistently don't. I don't believe one coach has somebody else's number. I really don't.

BUFFALO QB TRENT EDWARDS

On if he is going to take it easy on the Jets …

We weren't able to do that last time we played you. It was still a close one at the end.

On if he was able to do well last time he faced the Jets because he was a new player …

That might be a little bit. Not having a take on me on or knowing my style is probably difficult as a coordinator to scheme against. We've played a couple of games since then, so they will probably have a scheme that will be different than what we played earlier.

On his first start on the road …

I always like playing on the road. It was enjoyable playing New England and heading out to the Meadowlands Sunday will be enjoyable for this offense. We have to make sure we're communicating well and not limiting ourselves with penalties.

On if the game pace has slowed down …

The Patriots game was moving pretty fast for me, and the Jets, Cowboys and Ravens have slowed down somewhat, but the way they play was still pretty fast. I'm trying to slow myself down and make sure I know where I'm going with the football. In the long run that will help slow the game down for me.

On how important the victory was over the Ravens …

It was huge for us. We lost a heartbreaker two weeks before to the Cowboys and had two weeks to think about that loss and make some changes. Fortunately, our defense played well all day and we did just enough on offense to get out of there with a win.

On if he's surprised himself the last three games …

No, I don't think so. I'm not surprised because I'm not focused on that. I'm focused on the things I need to improve on, what I need to change and to help this team win football games.

On how he feels being a starting NFL quarterback …

There have been a couple moments where I think about where I was a year ago. To be at this point in my life has been a major turn for me. I'm enjoying it so far, getting to know the guys on the team, the staff and the area.

On if he had a relationship with Bill Walsh at Stanford …

I met Coach Walsh about halfway through my career there. I had some talks with him since he had become assistant athletic director. I would cross paths with him in the parking lot or his office every now and then. He was always very genuine and spoke highly of me, which I'm appreciative that a man with his football knowledge and background did. I think highly of him as well and it was difficult to see him pass away during training camp.

On what he thinks of Stanford's win over Southern Cal …

I'm still excited for those guys. Some of my closest friends are still playing on that team. I'm happy about the momentum the football program will gain from the win. It will help recruiting and rally our fans. With the odds that were stacked up against us, our backup quarterback and so many storylines going into it, it is pretty amazing to be part of that program right now.

On what he thinks about Coach Mangini not announcing Chad Pennington as his starter until today …

It's more of a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business. It's difficult because you see how hard these guys work. It's not necessarily always on the quarterback, but sometimes that's the first person they look to when you start losing games. Even if they are playing at a high level, it's not always their fault. That's the nature of the business. It amazes me and I'm starting to learn that right now. That is the way they treat the position.

On if they were trying to get WR Lee Evans more involved or picking on rookie CB Darrelle Revis in the first Jets-Bills game ...