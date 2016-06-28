Buddy Ryan, Iconic Former Jets' Assistant, Dies

After the Jets named Rex Ryan their head coach in 2009, Buddy Ryan remembered the family's early beginnings in Queens, NY.

"I used to take him to Shea Stadium all the time and they'd play in the carpet room. Weeb would be thrilled right now with Rex and Rob because he thought a lot about those guys," Buddy said. "When they were 6years old, I would bring them to Shea and they'd watch the Mets play and I'd break down film downstairs. They were around football a lot."

Buddy Ryan, who lived on a horse farm in Kentucky late in his life, named one of his horses Blitz to Win. That philosophy was born from his relationship with Ewbank as the late Jets' head coach specialized in protecting the quarterbacks and Ryan focused on making it tough for the signal callers.