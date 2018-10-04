Broncos' Von Miller: Sam Darnold Was Top Offensive Player in Draft

As the Jets prepare to face the Broncos in Week 5, Denver's elite pass rusher Von Miller had high praise for rookie quarterback Sam Darnold.

"I don't know anything about drafting quarterbacks or anything like that, but I thought he was the No. 1 pick for sure," Miller said on a conference call with reporters. "I thought he was the best offensive player in the draft last year. He's a great quarterback and he's been playing well. They haven't been coming up with the wins, but he's been playing really well."

Miller said Darnold is playing like the top pick in the draft despite going third overall to the Jets. The 6'3", 250-pounder, who has racked up four sacks in as many games in 2018, said the USC product's mobility is frustrating for defensive linemen.