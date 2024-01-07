Breece Hall Excels in the Snow, Wind and Cold to Lead Jets Over Patriots

With wind gusts and heavy snow negating opportunities in the passing game Sunday against the Patriots, the Jets elected to lean on RB Breece Hall. Hall carried the ball 37 times in the team's season finale for 178 yards including a 50-yard rushing score late to seal a 17-3 victory for the Green & White over New England.

He added 2 receptions for 16 yards to give him 190 all-purpose yards for the game. With 1,585 scrimmage yards this season, he became the first Jets RB to surpass 1,500 yards since Thomas Jones in 2008 and the fourth in team history.

"When I saw how cold it was, I knew as a quarterback how hard it was going to be to throw the ball," Hall said. "So, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm probably going to get the ball a lot today.' The O-line played very well, the coaches trusted me, and I got a lot of opportunities, so it was a blessing."

Growing up in Wichita, KS and having gone to school at Iowa State, Hall told reporters after the game that he woke up Sunday morning unfazed by the snow. It showed as he carried the ball 17 times in the first half for 76 yards. Early in the second quarter, following a 30-yard reception by WR Garrett Wilson, Hall broke off consecutive 12-yard runs to set up a 40-yard field goal by K Greg Zuerlein to give the Jets a 6-3 lead.