Braxton Berrios: Jets Are 'a Great, Great Destination for Me'

Berrios is part of a free-agent class that will also include OL Laken Tomlinson and TE C.J. Uzomah. On Tuesday, the Jets reportedly also struck deals with S Jordan Whitehead and CB D.J. Reed.

"Well first and foremost, last year, they wanted to change the culture," Berrios told team reporter Caroline Hendershot. "We as a team did as well. When you bring guys like that, that are veterans, high-character guys, and guys who just work and obviously produce on the field, that culture begins to shift even more. Putting veterans in those positions, it brings everybody up."

Along with Berrios staking his claim as the NFL's top return man last season, he also established career highs in receptions (46), receiving yards (431) and total TDs (5). He grew close to rookie QB Zach Wilson and that bond has extended into the offseason.

"He got better each and every week," Berrios said of Wilson. "This offseason, we haven't taken it for granted either. He's coming out and staying with me next week and we're going to be working. Honestly, I can't wait to get into the building with everybody and really start this thing up this year."

While his paycheck will be bigger, Berrios (5-9, 180) says he will remain in prove-it mode.

"My job is to prove to everybody again -- Zach, the coaching staff -- that I can do it and I can do it consistently like I did toward the end of last year," he said. "That's where my focus is. Just helping this team and proving day-in and day-out that I can consistently help us win."

Berrios, whose production has increased each year in the NFL, believes the Jets are a team on the rise. And with his future taken care of, he is certain of what the next step has to be for the Jets.