Jets Grab Third Cornerback on Day 3, Select Brandin Echols

After starting Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft with North Carolina RB Michael Carter in the fourth round, the Jets flipped the script and turned to the defensive side of the ball their ensuing five picks. That run extended into Round 6 when Joe Douglas selected Kentucky CB Brandin Echols with the No. 200 overall selection.

Appearing in 24 games at Kentucky, Echols (5-11, 178) totaled 108 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception. He made 11 starts last season, finishing fourth on the team in tackles with 54. Before arriving at Kentucky, Echols amassed 6 interceptions and was a second-team junior college All-American at Northwest Mississippi College.

Echols is the ninth Kentucky player to be drafted by the Jets all-time. Only the two most recent Wildcats played for the Green & White: DT Dewayne Robertson (Round 1, No. 4, 2003) and FB John Conner (Round 5, No. 139, 2010).

Earlier in Round 6, GM Joe Douglas used the 186th pick on Florida State LB Hamsah Nasirildeen. In Round 5, the Green & White took OLB Jamien Sherwood (Auburn) and CBs Michael Carter II (Duke) and Jason Pinnock with the Nos. 146, 154 and 175 selections, respectively. Echols becomes the third cornerback to join New York's AFC representative Saturday.