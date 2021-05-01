Jets Grab Third Cornerback on Day 3, Select Brandin Echols

May 01, 2021 at 04:25 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Echols-Draft-1920x10802

After starting Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft with North Carolina RB Michael Carter in the fourth round, the Jets flipped the script and turned to the defensive side of the ball their ensuing five picks. That run extended into Round 6 when Joe Douglas selected Kentucky CB Brandin Echols with the No. 200 overall selection.

Appearing in 24 games at Kentucky, Echols (5-11, 178) totaled 108 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception. He made 11 starts last season, finishing fourth on the team in tackles with 54. Before arriving at Kentucky, Echols amassed 6 interceptions and was a second-team junior college All-American at Northwest Mississippi College.

Echols is the ninth Kentucky player to be drafted by the Jets all-time. Only the two most recent Wildcats played for the Green & White: DT Dewayne Robertson (Round 1, No. 4, 2003) and FB John Conner (Round 5, No. 139, 2010).

Earlier in Round 6, GM Joe Douglas used the 186th pick on Florida State LB Hamsah Nasirildeen. In Round 5, the Green & White took OLB Jamien Sherwood (Auburn) and CBs Michael Carter II (Duke) and Jason Pinnock with the Nos. 146, 154 and 175 selections, respectively. Echols becomes the third cornerback to join New York's AFC representative Saturday.

Beginning the draft with 10 selections and then making three trades along the way, the Jets' 10th and potentially final selection will come at No. 207 overall.

2021-DRAFT---SEASON-TICKET-SLATE---V5

Related Content

news

Jets Draft Is Really About Competition, Depth, Improvement

Some Great Trivia Emerged but the Key Was Finding the Guys 'Who Love Ball' & Fitting Them into Schemes
news

Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2021 Draft Class In Action

See Highlights of the Newest Jets
news

Jets RB Michael Carter: 'Good Things Come to Those Who Wait'

North Carolina Standout Shared Backfield with Denver Broncos Draftee Javonte Williams 
news

Jets Finish Their Draft with Round 6 Pick of Arkansas DT Jonathan Marshall

Big, Athletic Razorback Is 6th Consecutive Defender Taken After Green & White's Heavy Offensive Start
news

Jets Select Florida St. LB Hamsah Nasirildeen in Round 6

Big Defender & Top Tackler Joins Distinguished List of Seminoles Who Were Drafted by Green & White
news

Jets Select Pittsburgh CB Jason Pinnock in Round 5

Green & White Add Second Corner on Day 3
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas Trades Back with Chiefs in Round 5 

Green & White Have Executed 3 Trades; Now Have 3 Sixth-Round Selections
news

Jets Draft Speedy CB Michael Carter II from Duke in Round 5

Academic All-ACC Pick Shares Name with Round 4 RB, Has 40 Time to Match Round 2 WR Elijah Moore's Speed
news

Jets Select LB Jamien Sherwood in 5th Round of 2021 NFL Draft

Auburn Product, Who Became Full-Time Starter Last Year, Has 'the Striking Power to Leave a Mark'
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas Trades Back with Raiders in Round 5 

Green & White Now Have 3 Picks in Each of the Next Two Rounds 
news

4-for-4 in Round 4: Jets Go Offense Again with RB Michael Carter

Tar Heels' Record-Breaking Back: 'It's a Dream Come True ... I'm Just Excited to Be a Jet'
Advertising