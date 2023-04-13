Braden Mann Released After 3 Seasons of Handling Jets' Punting

The Jets have released punter Braden Mann, completing a transition at that special teams position one week after they signed 15th-year P Thomas Morstead.

Mann had been the Jets' punter for the past three seasons. He was their sixth-round choice (No. 191 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M and immediately took over the punting job, posting a gross average of 43.9 yards/punt and a net average of 37.2 in all 16 games as a rookie in 2020.

The next year, Mann had a solid year except for the knee injury he sustained on his first punt of the year in the season opener at Carolina, which cost him seven-plus games before his return. He still finished with career-high averages of 45.7 gross and 40.6 net and dropped 14 punts inside the opponents' 20 while hitting only one touchback. He also had a strong stretch handling kickoffs over the final nine games with 20 touchbacks on 22 kickoffs.

Mann's roller-coaster season last year produced a franchise-record 46.9 yards/punt (16th in the NFL), but his net averaged ticked down to 40.6 (24th). His eight touchbacks tied for fourth-most in the NFL, and opponents averaged 11.3 yards on his returnable punts, third-highest in the league.