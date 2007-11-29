Bid Now to Become VIP Honorary Captain





Have you always wanted to stand on a football field amid the lights and action? Or wave to your friends in the stands from the sideline? How about walking out to the 50-yard line as an honorary captain?

Here's your chance. Bid now to win the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be an honorary captain for the coin toss as the Jets take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 9. All proceeds will benefit the New York Jets Foundation.

The winning bidder will receive an exclusive VIP Honorary Captain Experience for 4, which includes:

Walking to midfield as an honorary captain for the coin toss (see note)

Standing on the sidelines to watch your favorite players warm up and prepare for the game

Watching the game from some of the best seats in the house (Section 111, Row 25)

Enjoying food and refreshments at an exclusive pregame reception in the 50 Club

Please note: The coin toss element of the package will be available to only one of the four guests.

Jets fans will have the opportunity to bid on the Jets VIP Honorary Captain Experience for 4 people when the Jets host the Cleveland Browns. The bidding ends on Dec. 4 at 10 p.m.

Programs funded by the New York Jets Foundation touch the lives of countless young men and women in the tristate area. Realogy Corporation, a premier global provider of real estate and relocation services, and its subsidiary companies Burgdorff Realtors ERA and Cartus, are title sponsors for all of the Jets' community relations programs.

Over the past seven years, the Jets and their charitable foundation have donated or contributed more than $7 million to promote youth health, fitness and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities. From fighting childhood obesity through the Generation Jets: Be Lean & Green initiative to launching a football team in a Harlem high school, urging students in the Bronx to eat right and move more, and supporting the efforts of the Alliance for Lupus Research, the New York Jets make investments that make a difference in the lives of others.