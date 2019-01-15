Before and After: Jets GM Mike Maccagnan Dishes on Head Coach Adam Gase

A scout at heart, Mike Maccagnan had thoroughly done his research on Adam Gase before the Jets contingent entertained their future head coach on Jan. 4th.

"I've met Adam a few times and obviously we've played against him, so I knew him from that standpoint. But we have some mutual friends, so I had a bit of a feel for him," Maccagnan said on a special installment of Jets 360 Live following Gase's introductory news conference. "Everyone I've ever talked to about him and all the research we did on him before we actually got a chance to interview him — people spoke very highly in terms of his passion and his intellect. From an offensive standpoint, it's very well-documented his work with quarterbacks that very much intrigued us. From an offensive standpoint, he's very creative and innovative."

If you compare it to the scouting process, the film was already out there on Gase. The Jets liked what they saw and what they heard, and the interview only further validated their opinions.

"Before we had a chance to meet him, we knew a lot about him," Maccagnan said. "And I always tell people that the interview process is a part of it, but in reality, it's all the research you do on them. It's almost like scouting a player like you do in college or in the pro free agency."

Gase, who was 23-25 in his three seasons in Miami, has moved north to the media capital of the world. Former Jets safety Erik Coleman asked Maccagnan if getting a coach who could handle the New York media played a role in the franchise's decision.