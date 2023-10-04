Bart Scott: 'I'm Excited to See if Zach Wilson Can Keep This Up'

The Jets gained 108 yards on 16 rushing plays (6.8 a carry), sparked by Hall's 56-yard dash. Wilson was surgical in the passing attack, connecting on 28-of-39 passes for 245 yards and a 105.2 passer rating. He also ran for 14 yards (on 2 carries) and scrambled to complete a successful 2-point conversion in the third quarter that tied the game at 20-20.

"I thought he threw the ball with timing and anticipation, throwing to spots when guys were not yet in their breaks," Scott said of Wilson. He added: "He was throwing it early and so fast they couldn't trap him. Back shoulder [throws] to [Allen] Lazard and [Tyler] Conklin, putting the ball in tight spaces, throwing the ball early when his back foot hit. It's about knowing your reads and believing your eyes. Let's just see what he can handle, just let him go. What have we got to lose? It was an opportunity for Zach to gather his confidence. This week will be interesting to see how he handles it."

As a defensive maven, Scott said that the diverse set of weapons on offense mirrors what the opposition faces against the Jets' defense.

"The same way we applaud the defense for being able to roll guys in and us multiple talents I want to see that on offense," he said. "We got [Randall] Cobb, Lazard, [Mecole] Hardman, [Xavier] Gipson, [Jeremy] Ruckert and [C.J.] Uzomah. Seven, eight guys who can put pressure on the defense. Sometimes the defense takes away one or two options, but we trust our third guys against their third guy."

Still, the defensive beast inside Scott, a guy who prowled behind the defensive front first with Baltimore then with the Jets, knows the defense has to come to play from the opening whistle. In the first four games so far this season, the Jets have fallen behind by double digits in the first half.

On Sunday night, the worm began to turn when DL Bryce Huff, who played 27 of the team's 70 snaps on defense (39%) and 11 snaps (42%) on special teams, forced the second-quarter safety that jump started the Jets' rally.