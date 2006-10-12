Baker: Stick to the Game Plan





Tight end Chris Baker spoke to the media in the locker room Thursday morning. Baker, a 6'3", 258-pound five-year veteran, has caught just nine passes, but two of which have been for touchdowns. The former Michigan State Spartan is part of an offense that has yet to score in the first quarter of any of their five games this season.

"In every game, you want to get ahead early so you don't have to play from behind, but we don't have any extra pressure," he said. "We need to put together four quarters to have a solid game."

New York Jets' TE Chris Baker, 10.12

On the challenge of Miami's defense…

Their core guys, Taylor and Thomas who have been together long before I got here, have a lot of pride in things like that. Those two guys present a lot of different problems, but the defense in general, can cause a lot of problems as well.

On having extra pressure to score in the first quarter…

On the key to neutralizing Taylor and Thomas…

We just have to follow our assignments and get after those guys, that's the most important thing. They're the key to the defense, like I said they've been around for a long time and they know the game. We just need to stick to the game plan and get after them.

On having extra motivation after last week's game…

Well, we're motivated because that's not the team we are, but that game is in the past and we're focused on Miami. Whoever we played last week is in the past, so we're not too worried about that.

On Cory Lidle…

I didn't hear about it until later on in the evening and it was a big shock, it's a tough thing to deal with. He died doing something he loved, and though you never want that to happen, it's also a part of life.

New York Jets' WR Jerricho Cotchery, 10.12

On added pressure to score in the first quarter…

There is no added pressure at all. I just think we need to go out, execute the plan and start with a great tempo.

On the key to neutralizing Miami…

Just knowing where they are and being aware that they can dominate the game and create a lot of problems.

On Miami giving up 10 touchdowns…

We always look at what areas of a defense we can create big opportunities for the offense. We're just going to go out and do what we can to score on this defense.

New York Jets' QB/WR Brad Smith, 10.9

On how many position coaches he has…

Well there's one, coach Mazzone, but the other coaches help me out whenever I'm doing things for them. Mostly on offense, I have Coach Schottenheimer and Coach Mazzone, our wide receivers coach, and then yesterday, special teams coach Raye helped me out with some things.

On practice…

Practice is something different, having to bounce around and do all the different things. I'm enjoying it though, and the team is working hard.

On passing to Chad…

I hope so. Chad is great once he gets the ball his hands. He has good speed too.

On soaking things up…

Absolutely, this has done nothing but help me to learn new things and gain overall knowledge of the game.

On bringing energy to the huddle…

I feel it inside me, personally. Hopefully, I can earn the respect of the guys and help something great to happen when I'm in the game.

New York Jets' G Pete Kendall, 10.12

On prohibiting risky behavior in general…

I don't think they have to label every specific item. You could argue that driving is dangerous, but I don't think any arbitrator is going to argue that you don't deserve your salary because you were injured in a car accident.

On feeling extra shock, as an athlete, upon hearing about Corey Lidle…

Yes and no. As I said before, athletes are just people who happen to perform our jobs in the public eye. I also think sometimes, particularly when you're younger, you tend to think 'oh, I'm an athlete, that's not going to happen to me.' There are stories going a long way back about bad things that happen to athletes. Bad things happen to people and athletes are people.

On Brad Smith playing different positions…

We're just trying to take a business approach. We're all aware that's a possibility, we work on it every week. I think we might get an energetic response, if they didn't know it was coming, from the crowd and hopefully the other team. For us, its expected, just part of the plan.

On watching Brad Smith at practice…

Most of what he does is beyond my range of vision, he's either too far down the field or he's standing behind me.

On playing with someone as versatile as Brad Smith…

No, I don't think so. I know at Seattle, we tried tofeature Joey Galloway and get the ball in his hands as much as possible. We would do a reverse or other "gadget" type stuff to try to get him the ball, but as far as a guy who can run it, throw it and catch it, I don't think I've ever played with a guy like that.

Thursday Injury Report Jets

Questionable: FB B.J. Askew (foot), CB David Barrett (hip), WR Laveranues Coles (calf), RW Tim Dwight (thigh), RB Cedric Houston (knee), OL Pete Kendall (thigh) & OL Trey Teague (ankle)

Probable:*DL Dave Ball (hand), *RB Kevan Barlow (calf), *LB Matt Chatham (foot), *OL Anthony Clement (shin), *DL Bobby Hamilton (knee), *FB James Hodgins (knee), *OL Adrian Jones (thigh), *CB Justin Miller (hip), *DL Rashad Moore (personal), *QB Chad Pennington (calf), *S Kerry Rhodes (thigh), *TE Sean Ryan (Chest), WR Brad Smith (thigh), *S Eric Smith (knee), & *DL Kimo von Oelhoffen (knee) & *RB Leon Washington (hip)

Dolphins Doubtful:WR Marty Booker (chest) & QB Daunte Culpepper (knee)

Questionable:CB Travis Daniels (knee), TE Justin Peelle (knee), & LB Derrick Pope (hamstring)

Probable:*TE Randy McMichael (ribs)