Back-to-Back Jets for Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Only months after Jets DL Sheldon Richardson was named the 2013 Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, there has been some major buzz about Calvin Pryor. And the rookie safety should look even better once he is able to suit up in pads and actually hit someone next month when training camp commences at SUNY Cortland.

"Want a sneaky pick for Defensive Rookie of the Year? How about Jets safety Calvin Pryor, who instantly endeared himself to Gang Green faithful by announcing his hatred for the Patriots and Giants," penned NFL.com Around the League writer Marc Sessler. "He's backed up his talk in practice, with ESPN.com's Louis Riddick hearing the hammer-dropping run-stuffer has been 'special.'"

I'm told that based on what he's done to THIS point in off-season, #Jets SAF Calvin Pryor has been "special". Pads should confirm in camp. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) June 9, 2014

Unfortunately we will have to wait until late July for pads as the Jets will conclude their offseason program this week with a three-day mandatory minicamp at the Atlantic Health Training Center.

The 6'2", 208-pound Pryor, a Louisville product taken with the No. 18 overall selection, has the ability to be a tone-setter for a defensive backfield undergoing significant changes.

"We expect this young man is going to contribute and in a big way for us," said head coach Rex Ryan.