Jets CB Azareye'h Thomas Experiencing a Second-Year Surge

After the Jets selected Azareye'h Thomas in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he appeared in 12 games (5 starts) and took over as a boundary starter following the trade of CB Sauce Gardner to the Colts. Thomas finished the season with 7 PDs, tied for sixth-most among rookie CBs. Over his five starts, Thomas was one of only 16 players with 100+ coverage snaps at outside cornerback to allow a completion percentage under 50.0%, and the only rookie to do so.

It was an impressive start, but with a year under his belt Thomas has taken his game to another level.

"Just the game slowing down way, way, way, way more," Thomas said. "Like my confidence level. Last year I was kind of hesitating. This year I'm seeing things. I'm going. I'm hitting it, and that's one thing I'm proud of. And my coaches have put me in some great positions to go out there and make plays, have put us all in great positions to go out there and make plays, and so that's the biggest jump for sure. Speed of the game."

After 2 pass defenses against the Browns last week, Thomas now has 11 PDs over his last 11 games, spread over his two seasons, 5 alone this season. Overall in five games, Thomas has 20 tackles (14 solo), which is sixth on the team, and 2 TFL. In 28 targets, he has allowed 18 completions (64.3%) for 118 yards (6.6 per) and 2 TDs. Thomas has also been strong against the run and he's taken 335 snaps (100%).

"I think when he first came out and I spoke about AZ, that was one of the things that I talked about, that he's able to go up and play man coverage and play press man coverage," HC Aaron Glenn said. "But also, he has the intelligence to be able to go out there and play zone. He understands what the landmarks are. He understands where his help is. And man, the more reps that he gets, the better and better he's getting. Also, I like exactly where he's at, he's a big man [6-1, 197] that can run, and again, he's intelligent enough to be able to play man and zone."

Thomas agreed with Glenn.