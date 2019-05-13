Avery Williamson Embracing His New Role as C.J. Mosley Steps In

Instead of taking a pause when the Jets added inside linebacker C.J. Mosley to the squad in free agency, LB Avery Williamson completely embraced the changes ahead. Williamson, who has spent most of his NFL career in the middle as the "Mike" 'backer, will adjust this year to the weakside at the "Will" position.
"He's going to be getting the calls there. He's going to be making the initial calls, but however I can help," Williamson said of Mosley. "There's a lot of stuff that the Mike has to do. I've done that for five years, so I know that's a lot of stuff. If you can get help from your other linebacker, that's huge."
Mosley, who entered free agency as one of the top players before being picked up by the Green and White, excelled as the Mike during his five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens while totaling 8.5 sacks, 35 pass defenses, nine interceptions and one touchdown. Williamson is ready to lend a helping hand as the entire unit absorbs Gregg Williams' defense.
"We just have to figure out a system of how we're going to do it because I don't want to interfere with him," Williamson said. "I want to be able to assist and be able to make the calls and help out and make it as smooth as possible."
The 27-year-old Kentucky product spent a small amount of time his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans playing the weakside, so he won't start from scratch at his new position. And besides lining up next to a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro, one of the greatest benefits to the Mosley-Williamson combo inside will be their 10 years of combined experience calling the shots.
"I feel like it could be really beneficial because we've both been in that mindset of calling the plays, so the communication level should be through the roof, especially once I really get an understanding," said Williamson. "I'm not talking as much right now, I'm trying to just learn everything. But once I get it, I feel like I'll definitely be able to help out and the more communication the better."