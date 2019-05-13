Avery Williamson Embracing His New Role as C.J. Mosley Steps In

Instead of taking a pause when the Jets added inside linebacker C.J. Mosley to the squad in free agency, LB Avery Williamson completely embraced the changes ahead. Williamson, who has spent most of his NFL career in the middle as the "Mike" 'backer, will adjust this year to the weakside at the "Will" position.

"He's going to be getting the calls there. He's going to be making the initial calls, but however I can help," Williamson said of Mosley. "There's a lot of stuff that the Mike has to do. I've done that for five years, so I know that's a lot of stuff. If you can get help from your other linebacker, that's huge."

Mosley, who entered free agency as one of the top players before being picked up by the Green and White, excelled as the Mike during his five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens while totaling 8.5 sacks, 35 pass defenses, nine interceptions and one touchdown. Williamson is ready to lend a helping hand as the entire unit absorbs Gregg Williams' defense.